Will Gabriel Martinelli Make His Debut in Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match? Details Here

Will Gabriel Martinelli Make His Debut in Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match? Al Hilal have completed the signing of Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, with the Saudi Pro League leaders paying a fixed fee of £60 million ($81 million) for the 25-year-old. Martinelli has signed a four-year contract with Al Hilal and could make his debut against Al Shabab on Friday (Sep 4). Here are all the details, including Martinelli’s debut chances, match details, team news, predicted playing XIs and more.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Friday, September 4, 2026 Venue: Al-Shabab Stadium, Riyadh

Al-Shabab Stadium, Riyadh Kick-off Time: 11:00 PM IST

Will Gabriel Martinelli Make His Al-Hilal Debut Against Al Shabab?

Gabriel Martinelli could make his Al Hilal debut against Al Shabab on Friday. The Brazilian completed his move from Arsenal on Thursday and is expected to immediately begin training with his new teammates. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be handed a starting role or introduced from the bench in his first game for the Saudi Pro League club.

Gabriel Martinelli’s Al Hilal Transfer

Al Hilal will pay Arsenal a fixed fee of £60 million ($81 million) for Martinelli, while the Gunners will also receive a percentage of any future transfer. The deal represents a record outgoing transfer for Arsenal, surpassing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s £35 million move to Liverpool in 2017.

Martinelli leaves Arsenal after seven years in north London, having scored 62 goals in 278 appearances for the club. He joined the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano at the age of 18 and made 53 appearances last season as Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years and reached the Champions League final.

Al-Hilal Team News

Al Hilal have made a perfect start to their Saudi Pro League campaign and currently sit at the top of the table with a 100 per cent record after four matches. Martinelli will immediately join his new teammates in training and could be included in the squad for the clash against Al Shabab.

The Brazilian was not included in Arsenal’s matchday squads for their opening Premier League games against Coventry City and Aston Villa before completing his move to Saudi Arabia. He will now look to make an immediate impact with his new club.

Gabriel Martinelli’s Career at Arsenal

Martinelli spent seven seasons with Arsenal after arriving from Ituano as an 18-year-old. The winger went on to make 278 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 62 goals. He was also part of Brazil’s squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and scored in their round-of-32 victory over Japan before Brazil were eliminated by Norway.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Match Prediction

Al Hilal head into the contest as favourites after winning all four of their opening Saudi Pro League matches. The arrival of Martinelli adds further attacking quality to a side already enjoying a strong start to the campaign. Al Shabab will look to challenge the league leaders at home, but Al Hilal could have enough quality to continue their perfect run.