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Home > Sports News > Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland

Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland

India’s T20I team, led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Gautam Gambhir, suffered successive series defeats against Ireland and England. Following the disappointing results, the BCCI will conduct a review meeting to assess performances, identify shortcomings, and plan corrective measures.

Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 20:42 IST

The Indian team is currently undergoing its worst phase in T20I history. The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of the new captain, Shreyas Iyer, lost a two-match T20I series against Ireland. Against England, the Indian team then lost three of the first four games, with the other being abandoned. It was the first series loss against the English team in the shortest format for the Men in Blue. The recent losses have resulted in the BCCI taking note of the performances of the players, as well as the coaching group putting Gautam Gambhir, the head coach, under the scanner.

Will Gautam Gambhir lose his head coach position?

Gautam Gambhir has been a serial winner with the Indian team when it comes to the ICC events. As a player, he was instrumental in the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup finals in 2007 and 2011, respectively. Meanwhile, as a coach, he oversaw the Indian team winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup at home in 2026. However, his record as a coach in bilateral series has not been the best. 

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Under his leadership, the Indian team suffered whitewash defeats in Test cricket at home against New Zealand and South Africa. In ODI cricket, despite the win in the Champions Trophy, the team has not had the best of results in the format. It was in the shortest format, where the Indian team had not lost a single series under Gambhir’s coaching up until the losses against Ireland and England.

Following the series loss, BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia has confirmed the Indian cricket board will now hold a review meeting with the core members from the team.

BCCI to hold a review meeting with Indian team

After Team India suffered a heavy 3-0 T20I series defeat to England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it will conduct a review meeting with “core members to discuss what went wrong” after the conclusion of the ODI series, Team Indian lost the fourth match by nine wickets in Bristol. 

Board Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the meeting will focus solely on the team’s on-field performances and corrective measures following the disappointing white-ball tour of England and Ireland. 

Speaking to ANI, Saikia termed the series loss as a “purely bad phase”. “The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase,” Saikia said.

Also Read: ECB Issues New Behaviour Guidelines For Players After Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson nightclub controversy; Bans Alcohol, Imposes Player Curfew

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Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland
Tags: BCCI review meetinggautam gambhirindia vs england t20i seriesIndia vs Ireland T20I seriesshreyas iyerTeam India T20I

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Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland

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Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland

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Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland
Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland
Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland
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