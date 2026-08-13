Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has opened up on his leadership responsibilities and admitted that captaining a team can be physically and mentally demanding. Brook has not missed an England international fixture since the start of the 2025-26 season and recently led the side during its successful series against India. With the IPL 2027 auction and season on the horizon, questions will also remain over whether Brook will return to the tournament, but the England star’s immediate focus is on The Hundred playoffs and his role as a batter.

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027?

Harry Brook’s participation in IPL 2027 has not been confirmed at this stage. The England batter has been heavily involved in international cricket and is currently focused on The Hundred. Any decision regarding his availability for the IPL will depend on his international commitments, workload and the plans of his franchise ahead of the 2027 season.

Harry Brook Opens Up on Captaincy

“Captaining is bloody hard,” Brook told Cricinfo at Headingley. “It takes a lot out of you. The way we played against India was awesome, but at the end of it, I was tired. And I was glad that I was coming back [to the Hundred] just as a batter.”

Harry Brook on Becoming England’s All-Format Captain

Brook revealed that it would be exciting to captain England across all formats, but admitted he would have thought carefully about taking on the responsibility had the ECB selected him instead of Joe Root. Ben Stokes’ retirement had opened the possibility of Brook taking over the leadership role across formats, but the ECB ultimately opted for Root as England’s Test captain.

Following Ben Stokes’ retirement, Brook was considered a potential candidate for a greater leadership role. However, ECB managing director Rob Key indicated that it would have been too soon to hand Brook the top job across formats. Joe Root was subsequently retained as the senior figure for the Test leadership transition, while Brook continued as England’s white-ball captain.

Harry Brook’s England Captaincy Role

Brook has continued to lead England in limited-overs cricket while balancing a demanding international schedule. His leadership credentials received a major boost after England secured a landmark series victory over India. However, Brook’s own comments underline the workload involved in captaining at international level, particularly during a packed cricket calendar.