LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has opened up on his leadership responsibilities and admitted that captaining a team can be physically and mentally demanding. With the IPL 2027 auction and season on the horizon, questions will also remain over whether Brook will return to the tournament, but the England star's immediate focus is on The Hundred playoffs and his role as a batter.

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs
Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 22:30 IST

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has opened up on his leadership responsibilities and admitted that captaining a team can be physically and mentally demanding. Brook has not missed an England international fixture since the start of the 2025-26 season and recently led the side during its successful series against India. With the IPL 2027 auction and season on the horizon, questions will also remain over whether Brook will return to the tournament, but the England star’s immediate focus is on The Hundred playoffs and his role as a batter.

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027?

Harry Brook’s participation in IPL 2027 has not been confirmed at this stage. The England batter has been heavily involved in international cricket and is currently focused on The Hundred. Any decision regarding his availability for the IPL will depend on his international commitments, workload and the plans of his franchise ahead of the 2027 season.

You Might Be Interested In

Harry Brook Opens Up on Captaincy

“Captaining is bloody hard,” Brook told Cricinfo at Headingley. “It takes a lot out of you. The way we played against India was awesome, but at the end of it, I was tired. And I was glad that I was coming back [to the Hundred] just as a batter.”

Harry Brook on Becoming England’s All-Format Captain

Brook revealed that it would be exciting to captain England across all formats, but admitted he would have thought carefully about taking on the responsibility had the ECB selected him instead of Joe Root. Ben Stokes’ retirement had opened the possibility of Brook taking over the leadership role across formats, but the ECB ultimately opted for Root as England’s Test captain.

Following Ben Stokes’ retirement, Brook was considered a potential candidate for a greater leadership role. However, ECB managing director Rob Key indicated that it would have been too soon to hand Brook the top job across formats. Joe Root was subsequently retained as the senior figure for the Test leadership transition, while Brook continued as England’s white-ball captain.

Harry Brook’s England Captaincy Role

Brook has continued to lead England in limited-overs cricket while balancing a demanding international schedule. His leadership credentials received a major boost after England secured a landmark series victory over India. However, Brook’s own comments underline the workload involved in captaining at international level, particularly during a packed cricket calendar.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs
Tags: Harry Brook

RELATED News

Aryna Sabalenka Graces TIME Magazine Cover, Joins Elite Tennis Legends

Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Sumith Fernando Dies After Altercation With Players in Colombo

In Pics: Away From Spotlight, MS Dhoni Posses With Fans in Mumbai as Former India Captain Enjoys Family Time

Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup

Halicharan Narzary Scores Four as Bodoland FC Thrash Karbi Anglong 6-0 in Durand Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On FIR, Denies Threat Allegations: ‘I Have Been Cooperative With Police’

Why BCI Has Withdrawn Its Order Barring NALSAR 2026 Graduates After The CJI Protest

UP Temple Priest Kills Two Men With Lethal Injection, Buries, Bodies In Premises; Victim Opposed Relationship With Sister

Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’

Why Is Holy City Of Haridwar Struggling With 7000 Tonnes Of Garbage, Urine Bottle After Kanwar Yatra?

Halicharan Narzary Scores Four as Bodoland FC Thrash Karbi Anglong 6-0 in Durand Cup 2026

Kamal Haasan Completes 67 Years In Cinema, Reflects On A Journey Of Learning And Evolution: ‘Only Salvage…’

IIM Calcutta invites applications for the sixth batch of the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management

Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited Bags EPC Orders Amounting to Rs 574 Cr, Started Mumbai Corporate Office, and Names Avi Mittal as CEO

AIAPGET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released; Know How To Download Allotment At exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs
Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs
Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs
Will Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? English White-Ball Skipper Opens Up on Captaincy Role Ahead of The Hundred Playoffs

QUICK LINKS