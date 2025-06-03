Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is A Biologically Male?

Despite the surrounding controversy, Imane Khelif competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and secured a gold medal. However, her participation drew criticism from fellow boxers, with some expressing concerns about physical safety during bouts.

A recent leak from a reputed Indian diagnostic lab has stirred controversy after documents alleged that Algerian Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif is biologically male.

The leaked report, as cited by the New York Post, claims Khelif underwent chromosome testing in 2023, which reportedly showed she has XY chromosomes—commonly linked to male biology.

Indian Lab Report Suggests “Male Karyotype”

According to the reports, the chromosome analysis was conducted at Dr. Lal Path Labs in New Delhi. The lab is internationally recognised and accredited by both the American College of Pathologists and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The leaked result stated: “Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype.”

Imane Khelif is a man who robbed women of their Olympic medals. After he “won” the bout with Angela Carini – as the audience chanted his name – Carini said, “Non è giusto!” or “It’s not fair!” She knew he was a man, too, by the force of his blows. Algeria should be punished.… https://t.co/ma30owcQvN pic.twitter.com/N8mgTPGfU1 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) June 2, 2025

Suspension from 2023 Women’s Championship

Following the test results, Russian-affiliated boxing authorities suspended Khelif from participating in the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championship in India.

The decision was reportedly based on the findings from the chromosome analysis. However, the suspension did not prevent her from later competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Olympic officials addressed the leaked report by dismissing its credibility. They raised concerns about potential Russian interference aimed at discrediting Khelif and giving their own athletes a competitive edge.

The Olympic committee confirmed that no biological evidence existed to exclude Khelif from competing in the women’s division and allowed her to participate.

Imane Khelif Wins Gold in Paris Olympics Despite Allegations

Despite the surrounding controversy, Imane Khelif competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and secured a gold medal. However, her participation drew criticism from fellow boxers, with some expressing concerns about physical safety during bouts.

Italian boxer Angela Carini, who faced Khelif in a match that ended in just 46 seconds, voiced strong concern. “I feared for my life during that fight,” she said, implying a significant physical mismatch. Carini’s remarks have fueled the ongoing debate about biological classification in women’s sports.

Mexican boxer Brianda Tamara Cruz, who fought Khelif in 2022, also shared her discomfort. “I don’t think I had ever felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men,” she stated. Her comments add weight to the argument that the competition may not have been on equal footing.

Responding to the controversy, Khelif, 26, has firmly denied all allegations suggesting she is male. She emphasized that she was raised as a girl and has always identified as female. Khelif maintains that her identity and accomplishments are authentic, dismissing the test results as baseless and politically motivated.