Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is A Biologically Male?

Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is A Biologically Male?

Despite the surrounding controversy, Imane Khelif competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and secured a gold medal. However, her participation drew criticism from fellow boxers, with some expressing concerns about physical safety during bouts.

Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is A Biologically Male?

Imane Khelif


A recent leak from a reputed Indian diagnostic lab has stirred controversy after documents alleged that Algerian Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif is biologically male.

The leaked report, as cited by the New York Post, claims Khelif underwent chromosome testing in 2023, which reportedly showed she has XY chromosomes—commonly linked to male biology.

Indian Lab Report Suggests “Male Karyotype”

According to the reports, the chromosome analysis was conducted at Dr. Lal Path Labs in New Delhi. The lab is internationally recognised and accredited by both the American College of Pathologists and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The leaked result stated: “Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Suspension from 2023 Women’s Championship

Following the test results, Russian-affiliated boxing authorities suspended Khelif from participating in the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championship in India.

The decision was reportedly based on the findings from the chromosome analysis. However, the suspension did not prevent her from later competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Olympic officials addressed the leaked report by dismissing its credibility. They raised concerns about potential Russian interference aimed at discrediting Khelif and giving their own athletes a competitive edge.

The Olympic committee confirmed that no biological evidence existed to exclude Khelif from competing in the women’s division and allowed her to participate.

Imane Khelif Wins Gold in Paris Olympics Despite Allegations

Despite the surrounding controversy, Imane Khelif competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and secured a gold medal. However, her participation drew criticism from fellow boxers, with some expressing concerns about physical safety during bouts.

Italian boxer Angela Carini, who faced Khelif in a match that ended in just 46 seconds, voiced strong concern. “I feared for my life during that fight,” she said, implying a significant physical mismatch. Carini’s remarks have fueled the ongoing debate about biological classification in women’s sports.

Mexican boxer Brianda Tamara Cruz, who fought Khelif in 2022, also shared her discomfort. “I don’t think I had ever felt like that in my 13 years as a boxer, nor in my sparring with men,” she stated. Her comments add weight to the argument that the competition may not have been on equal footing.

Responding to the controversy, Khelif, 26, has firmly denied all allegations suggesting she is male. She emphasized that she was raised as a girl and has always identified as female. Khelif maintains that her identity and accomplishments are authentic, dismissing the test results as baseless and politically motivated.

ALSO READ: Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad

Filed under

Imane Khelif Imane Khelif biological sex Olympian boxer

newsx

‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In...
The long wait is finally

RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?
In a strong diplomatic bo

Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya
Tourists Flee As Italy's

Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active...
newsx

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz...
Imane Khelif

Will Imane Khelif’s Olympic Gold Be Revoked After Leaked Medical Lab Report Reveals Boxer Is...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In Patna, Watch

‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In...

RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?

RCB Or PBKS: Did Sehwag Just Decide Who Won’t Win The IPL 2025 Final?

Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya

Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya

Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active Volcano, Erupts With Superheated Gases, Ash, And Rocks

Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active...

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan’s Terror Support Exposed Again: Malik Ahmed Khan Captured With Sons Of LeT Chief Hafiz...

Entertainment

Who Is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Suspect Accused Of Killing Jonathan Joss; Husband Says Attack Was Hate-Motivated

Who Is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Suspect Accused Of Killing Jonathan Joss; Husband Says Attack Was

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire Heiress In France

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed As Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri Steals the Show

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth