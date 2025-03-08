Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  Will India Drop Kuldeep Yadav For Arshdeep Singh? India Weighs Bowling Options Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Will India Drop Kuldeep Yadav For Arshdeep Singh? India Weighs Bowling Options Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

India will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9 in Dubai. With a potential change in the playing XI, India might drop Kuldeep Yadav for Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana.

Will India Drop Kuldeep Yadav For Arshdeep Singh? India Weighs Bowling Options Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final


Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to host an intense battle as India and New Zealand lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, March 9. India secured their spot in the summit clash with a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Australia in the first semifinal on March 4. Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal on March 5 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, to book their place in the final.

India’s Possible Playing XI Changes: Kuldeep Yadav’s Spot Under Scrutiny

As India prepares for the highly anticipated final, the team management is considering a change in the playing XI. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who went wicketless in the semifinal against Australia, might be replaced. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is a strong contender for a spot in the final.

Arshdeep has yet to feature in a game in this tournament but has proven his mettle in white-ball cricket, being India’s leading T20I wicket-taker and finishing as joint-top wicket-taker in the previous T20 World Cup. His inclusion could provide an additional pace option to support the bowling attack.

Another option being discussed is Harshit Rana, who played in India’s first two Champions Trophy matches but was rested in the last Group A game against New Zealand. His replacement in that match, Varun Chakaravarthy, delivered a stellar performance, picking up five wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs.

Despite speculation, Kuldeep Yadav’s position in the XI is not entirely ruled out. With 179 wickets in 112 ODIs, he remains one of India’s key spinners, and team management might still back him for the final.

Batting Line-Up Unlikely to Change

India’s batting unit, which has delivered solid performances throughout the tournament, is expected to remain unchanged unless there is a last-minute injury. No injury concerns have been reported so far.

Key Bowlers to Watch Out For

Mohammed Shami will lead India’s bowling attack, supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In the spin department, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy are all confirmed to play in the final, providing India with a variety of options to counter New Zealand’s batting strength.

With both teams in top form, the Champions Trophy 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest, with cricket fans eagerly waiting to see if India can lift the trophy or if New Zealand will emerge victorious.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To Watch Live

