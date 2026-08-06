Will India Pull Out Of FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Due To Historic Friendly Clash vs Brazil? AIFF Issues Verdict

With the announcement of the historic football friendly match between India and Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata sending the Indian football into an absolute frenzy, a major casualty appeared in sight. While the Blue Tigers’ showdown against five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil is arguably a historical and glamourous fixture, it put India’s participation in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 under severe doubt due to the clash with the friendly match. Will India pull out of the competition? The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has arrived at a decision.

What has the AIFF decided with regards to India’s participation in FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026?

With the window for FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 scheduled between September 24 to October 4, with India getting drawn alongside hosts Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in Group A in Premier Division. Since the match against Brazil will take place on October 3 and India wanting to field a full-strength side, the FIFA has reportedly disallowed them from sending U-23 or B team either. As a result, All India Football Federation President Shri Kalyan Chaubey chaired the meeting on August 6, Saturday at the Football House in New Delhi along with various other delegates.

It has emerged from the meeting India will participate both in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 and the friendly fixture against Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata. With the Blue Tigers getting a rare opportunity to play against one of the greatest nations the sport has seen, the AIFF will formally notify FIFA that the sub-continent nation will participate in both competitions by sending two separate squads. Another decision taken during the meeting is reviewing the preparations for the Indian Super League 2026-27 season in the wake of new club-led commercial model. With Jamshedpur FC pulling out of the future ISL seasons, AIFF has decided to give them more time, with the deadline extended until August 12, 2026.

Have India played any South American nation in football?

The Indian Men’s senior football side have faced Uruguay in 1982, losing 3-1, followed by locking horns against Argentina in 1984, suffering a 1-0 defeat – both coming in the Jawaharlal Nehru Gold Cup.

The fixture against Brazil will be India’s first against the five-time champions and will likely be a blockbuster one.