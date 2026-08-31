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Home > Sports News > IND vs BAN: Will India Tour Bangladesh? Tamim Iqbal Gives Big Update as New Window Emerges For White-Ball Series

IND vs BAN: Will India Tour Bangladesh? Tamim Iqbal Gives Big Update as New Window Emerges For White-Ball Series

With India slated to tour Bangladesh for six white-ball matches this year, the series has been postponed for the second consecutive year.

Will India Tour Bangladesh? BCB President Tamim Iqbal Confident As Potential Window For White-Ball Series Revealed. (Image Credits: X)
Will India Tour Bangladesh? BCB President Tamim Iqbal Confident As Potential Window For White-Ball Series Revealed. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-31 17:12 IST

With India slated to tour Bangladesh for six white-ball matches this year, the series has been postponed for the second consecutive year. However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal remains hopeful of the Indian team visiting their country in the 2026-27 season after revealing that ‘fruitful talk’ took place.

I am hopeful this will happen” – Tamim Iqbal confident of India touring Bangladesh

The proposed tour comprises three ODIs and three T20Is and was initially scheduled for August 2025. It was later deferred to September 2026 but was postponed again following a fallout between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the BCB earlier this year. Instead, Afghanistan and India will now face one another in three T20Is in mid-September.

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On Monday, BCB president Tamim Iqbal said the two boards are currently in talks to bring the tour back onto the schedule.

“All I can tell you is that both the cricket boards are in discussion. It is a fruitful talk, and I am hopeful this will happen,” he said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

According to a Cricinfo report, the BCB has received a positive response from the BCCI, with the tour now likely to take place early next year. Earlier, a BCCI source told ANI on Thursday that the BCB is seeking a window early next year, as the originally proposed September schedule remains uncertain.

“The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year,” the BCCI source told ANI.

India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but the series was subsequently deferred to September 2026. BCB announced in January this year that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram.
However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the tour. Following the BCB’s announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad. The situation escalated when the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

However, ties between the two boards have shown signs of improvement since Tamim Iqbal took charge as BCB president. Earlier this month, Tamim visited India and reportedly toured the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the two boards.

(With inputs from ANI)

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IND vs BAN: Will India Tour Bangladesh? Tamim Iqbal Gives Big Update as New Window Emerges For White-Ball Series
Tags: Bangladesh Cricket BoardBangladesh National Cricket TeamBCBteam india

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IND vs BAN: Will India Tour Bangladesh? Tamim Iqbal Gives Big Update as New Window Emerges For White-Ball Series
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