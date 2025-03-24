Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction

SRH already holds four out of the five highest team totals in IPL history, making them the frontrunners to set the new benchmark.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) began their IPL 2025 campaign with a stunning batting display, posting a massive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. This score, their second-highest in IPL history, reinforces SRH’s reputation for power-hitting and brings them closer to the elusive 300-run mark.

On Sunday, SRH narrowly missed the 300-run milestone by just 14 runs, but former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn is confident that the record is within reach. Taking to Twitter, Steyn boldly predicted that April 17 could be the day when SRH finally breaches 300 runs—when they take on Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Small prediction. April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen,” tweeted Steyn.

Small prediction.

April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 23, 2025

SRH’s Dominance in IPL’s Highest Team Totals

SRH already holds four out of the five highest team totals in IPL history, making them the frontrunners to set the new benchmark. Their last SRH vs MI clash at Wankhede saw them score 277/3, with explosive performances from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen, who collectively smashed 17 sixes.

While SRH opened their season with a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians continued their trend of losing their first IPL match of the season, extending their streak to 13 consecutive losses since 2012 after falling to Chennai Super Kings.

Ishan Kishan’s Redemption: Century in IPL 2025

A major highlight of SRH’s opening game was Ishan Kishan’s spectacular century. The former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter, acquired by SRH for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, delivered a powerful performance.

After being dropped from BCCI’s central contracts and losing his position in India’s wicketkeeper hierarchy, Kishan made a strong comeback with the first century of IPL 2025.

Will SRH Make IPL History on April 17?

With their high-scoring momentum, all eyes are now set on April 17, when SRH faces MI at Wankhede. If Steyn’s prediction comes true, IPL 2025 could witness history with the first-ever 300-run team total.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Did KL Rahul Miss DC vs LSG Match Due To His Wife Athiya Shetty? 32-Year-Old To Soon Welcome His First Child