Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction

SRH already holds four out of the five highest team totals in IPL history, making them the frontrunners to set the new benchmark.

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction

Dale Steyn


Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) began their IPL 2025 campaign with a stunning batting display, posting a massive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. This score, their second-highest in IPL history, reinforces SRH’s reputation for power-hitting and brings them closer to the elusive 300-run mark.

On Sunday, SRH narrowly missed the 300-run milestone by just 14 runs, but former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn is confident that the record is within reach. Taking to Twitter, Steyn boldly predicted that April 17 could be the day when SRH finally breaches 300 runs—when they take on Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Small prediction. April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen,” tweeted Steyn.

SRH’s Dominance in IPL’s Highest Team Totals

SRH already holds four out of the five highest team totals in IPL history, making them the frontrunners to set the new benchmark. Their last SRH vs MI clash at Wankhede saw them score 277/3, with explosive performances from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen, who collectively smashed 17 sixes.

While SRH opened their season with a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians continued their trend of losing their first IPL match of the season, extending their streak to 13 consecutive losses since 2012 after falling to Chennai Super Kings.

Ishan Kishan’s Redemption: Century in IPL 2025

A major highlight of SRH’s opening game was Ishan Kishan’s spectacular century. The former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter, acquired by SRH for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, delivered a powerful performance.

After being dropped from BCCI’s central contracts and losing his position in India’s wicketkeeper hierarchy, Kishan made a strong comeback with the first century of IPL 2025.

Will SRH Make IPL History on April 17?

With their high-scoring momentum, all eyes are now set on April 17, when SRH faces MI at Wankhede. If Steyn’s prediction comes true, IPL 2025 could witness history with the first-ever 300-run team total.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Did KL Rahul Miss DC vs LSG Match Due To His Wife Athiya Shetty? 32-Year-Old To Soon Welcome His First Child

Filed under

Dale Steyn IPL 2025

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahu

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24
Dale Steyn

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold...
The Egyptian ceasefire pr

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan
Iranian activist Hamideh

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying...
Rajya Sabha

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay...
newsx

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying Hijab Law

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying...

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay Structure Here

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay...

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why

Entertainment

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon Of Indian Cinema

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International