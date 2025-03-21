Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Will IPL 2025 Opening Match Get Postponed? IMD Issues Orange Alert

A spell of evening drizzle disrupted the final practice sessions of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens ahead of their IPL 2025 opener on Saturday.

Will IPL 2025 Opening Match Get Postponed? IMD Issues Orange Alert


A spell of evening drizzle disrupted the final practice sessions of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens ahead of their IPL 2025 opener on Saturday. Scheduled practice began at 5 PM but was cut short an hour later as rain forced players off the field. Fortunately, Eden Gardens’ full ground cover system ensured the playing surface remained unaffected.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange alert” for Kolkata and surrounding districts, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall on both Friday and Saturday. The adverse weather conditions have already impacted pre-season activities, with KKR’s intra-squad match earlier in the week being washed out.

The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM, following a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani. However, with unpredictable weather looming, concerns remain over potential delays or disruptions. As per IPL regulations, a one-hour extension window is available, with the cut-off for a five-over match set at 10:56 PM and play required to conclude by 12:06 AM.

