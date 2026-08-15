Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Fit For India’s Asian Games 2026 Campaign? Latest Update On Ace Pacer’s Injury

With Team India currently dealing with a host of injuries, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains their most significant concern, considering his incisiveness, especially across formats and phases. Having been ruled out of the recent Sri Lanka tour with the knee injury a new fitness update has emerged. Will the right-arm speedster be fit for Team India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign?

Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit for Team India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign?

According to The Times of India journalist Gaurav Gupta, Bumrah is currently at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, recovering from the knee injury. Having been included in the Asian Games 2026 squad, the 32-year-old could well be withdrawn from the event, keeping in mind the busy schedule the Men in Blue has in the next one year, with Test series against Australia, New Zealand and culminating in the 2027 World Cup. Hence, even if the star bowler recovers, he is unlikely to feature in the event in Japan.

Ace India pacer @Jaspritbumrah93 is recovering from his knee injury at Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru! — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) August 15, 2026

However, India will need to dig deep into its resources, given Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav are also battling injuries and may need time to recover from the same.

Jasprit Bumrah to give up Test cricket after 2027?

Having continuously struggled with injuries and the management regularly needing to manage his workload, a recent report of The Times of India claimed that India may have to prepare for life without Bumrah in the longest format after next year. A BCCI source told the publication the following:

“The CoE was working on increasing Bumrah’s workload before the Test series in Sri Lanka. It was felt that he would not be ready in time. It has been a long time since he has bowled in longer formats for a while. The CoE is very careful about him. They haven’t given any timeline on him. Anyway, Indian cricket may have to now start getting ready for life without Bumrah especially in the longer formats after next year.”

Currently ranked No.1 in the ICC Test bowler rankings, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer has established himself as an elite red-ball bowler since donning the whites for India in early 2018. In 52 Tests, he has claimed 234 wickets at 19.79 alongside an economy rate of 2.77. Bumrah was integral in India’s maiden Test series win in Australia in the 2018-19 leg.