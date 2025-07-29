Home > Sports > Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update

India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has already played three Tests in the ongoing series against England. While he was originally scheduled to play only three matches as part of workload management, his availability for the fifth Test at The Oval is still undecided.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Latest Update
July 29, 2025

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the key players in the team and especially in England series, as he has the most experience in pace bowling. In this series, he has taken two 5-wicket hauls and 14 wickets. 

Workload Management Plan for Jasprit Bumrah

Before the tour began, India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that Bumrah would play only three Tests in England. This was part of a plan to manage his workload and avoid injuries. This decision was later supported by head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test captain Shubman Gill, and even Bumrah himself.

Bumrah was rested during the second Test in Birmingham. Many expected him to skip the Manchester Test as well, but he ended up playing that game. He bowled well and took the wickets of Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson in the first innings.

So far, Bumrah has played the first Test in Leeds, the second at Lord’s, and the third in Manchester. That makes it three matches already, which means he may not play the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Bumrah Fully Fit, Final Call Yet to Be Made

With the series still alive and both teams looking to win, there is talk that Bumrah might play one more game. But nothing is confirmed yet. On Tuesday, during India’s press conference before the match at The Oval, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was asked about Bumrah’s situation.

He didn’t give a clear answer but said that Bumrah is doing well physically.

“No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah yet; he is fit. But we will take a call on his workload soon,” Kotak said.

This means the team will decide based on how they feel about Bumrah’s fitness and the importance of the match.

Chance to Break Records in England

If Bumrah does play at The Oval, he could break two big records. He has taken 51 wickets in just 12 Test matches in England. Ishant Sharma, one of India’s top pacers, also has 51 wickets, but in 15 games. If Bumrah gets just one more wicket, he will go past Ishant.

He also has a chance to pass Wasim Akram’s record. Akram took 53 Test wickets in England. If Bumrah manages to take at least three wickets in the final match, he will become the most successful Asian fast bowler in England’s Test history.

Arshdeep Singh Could Make Test Debut

But if the team sticks to the original plan and rests Bumrah, then Arshdeep Singh might get a chance. Arshdeep has been part of the squad but hasn’t played a Test yet. The fifth Test at The Oval could be his debut match.

The decision will depend on how the team sees Bumrah’s fitness and how much they want to push for a win in the final match of the series. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to know whether Bumrah will be in the playing eleven or not.

