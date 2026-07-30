Will Jasprit Bumrah Play India vs Sri Lanka Test Series? BCCI Fitness Clearance, Return Timeline And Latest Update

India have received an encouraging update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the star fast bowler reportedly on track to return in time for the opening fixture in Galle.

Although Bumrah was named in India’s Test squad announced on July 28, the BCCI clarified that his participation would depend on his fitness. However, the latest developments suggest the world’s No. 1-ranked Test bowler is progressing well and is expected to be available for selection.

According to a report in The Times of India, Bumrah is following a carefully monitored rehabilitation programme after suffering an impact injury during India’s ODI series against England. The pace spearhead is set to gradually resume bowling as part of his return-to-play process.

A BCCI source told the publication that the medical staff at the Centre of Excellence are optimistic about his recovery.

“Bumrah will start bowling this week and his workload will be gradually increased. He needs to get used to bowling longer spells again. The medical team at the CoE will be closely monitoring it, and the initial reports are that he should be good to start the first Test,” the source told TOI.

India will begin the Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle from August 15 to 19 before travelling to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27. With valuable World Test Championship points on offer, the team management is keen to have Bumrah available at full fitness.

Explaining the importance of the series, the same source added:

“These two Test matches are very important for India. Dropping even one Test here will put immense pressure on the team to qualify for the WTC final next year. That’s why the team management wants Bumrah to be available in prime shape for the series.”

Meanwhile, the report also provided an update on India captain Shubman Gill, who has been managing a recurring neck issue. The injury had previously ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa and also forced him to miss an IPL match earlier this year.

Gill is reportedly consulting specialists outside the BCCI setup to manage the chronic problem and reduce the chances of further flare-ups.

The BCCI source said: “Gill has been battling neck pain for some time. It flares up every now and then, especially when he bats for a longer period. He has been consulting specialists outside the BCCI for treatment and is much better now. It’s an ongoing process. India felt his absence during the South Africa series. That’s why he has taken a cautious approach to addressing the chronic issue.”

If Bumrah continues to progress as expected over the coming days, India could have their premier fast bowler available for the series opener, providing a significant boost to their hopes of making a strong start to the new World Test Championship cycle.