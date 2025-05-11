Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?

Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?

Jeff Cobb could debut at WWE Backlash 2025 amid rumors of a Bloodline storyline twist. Reports confirm he’s on the SmackDown roster. Will he appear tonight?

Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?


WWE fans may witness a jaw-dropping debut tonight at the Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event, as new reports suggest that Jeff Cobb could be introduced to the WWE Universe during the show. Cobb, a globally recognized pro wrestler, is rumored to be involved in a Bloodline-related storyline, raising speculation about a possible twist in one of WWE’s hottest factions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Fightful, Jeff Cobb is listed on WWE’s SmackDown internal roster, strongly indicating that he has officially signed with the company. While WWE has not made any public confirmation, insiders believe his long-awaited debut could happen tonight.

Cobb began his professional wrestling career in 2009 and has gained fame by competing in various independent wrestling promotions, including recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). His wrestling portfolio also includes significant accomplishments in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he won the NEVER Openweight Championship.

At Backlash 2025, The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a high-stakes Fatal Four Way Match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. With tensions already high and multiple top stars involved, fans are speculating that Jeff Cobb could interfere in the match or appear afterward, potentially setting up his alliance or rivalry with The Bloodline.

While Cobb’s exact role remains unclear, the timing and storyline possibilities are intriguing. His brute strength and reputation as a technical powerhouse make him a fitting addition to WWE’s roster—and possibly a game-changer for the Bloodline angle.

If Cobb does appear tonight, it could signal the start of an exciting new chapter not only in his career but also in WWE’s ongoing saga involving The Bloodline.

Stay tuned to WWE Backlash 2025 to see if this surprise debut becomes reality.

ALSO READ: Sørloth Breaks LaLiga Record with Fastest Hat-Trick in History as Atlético Madrid Crush Sociedad 4-0

Filed under

Jeff Cobb Bloodline Jeff Cobb WWE debut WWE SmackDown

Chinese Foreign Minister

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan...
newsx

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone...
newsx

Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?
newsx

Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim
newsx

What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court...
newsx

Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Before Theatrical Window Ends
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan Tensions?

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan...

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone Activity

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone...

Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim

Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim

What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court Fight?

What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court...

Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Before Theatrical Window Ends

Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Before Theatrical Window Ends

Entertainment

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media