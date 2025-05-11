Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?

Jeff Cobb could debut at WWE Backlash 2025 amid rumors of a Bloodline storyline twist. Reports confirm he’s on the SmackDown roster. Will he appear tonight?

WWE fans may witness a jaw-dropping debut tonight at the Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event, as new reports suggest that Jeff Cobb could be introduced to the WWE Universe during the show. Cobb, a globally recognized pro wrestler, is rumored to be involved in a Bloodline-related storyline, raising speculation about a possible twist in one of WWE’s hottest factions.

#WWEBacklash

Jeff Cobb just made his WWE debut and aligned with the Bloodline?

JACOB FATU IS STILL THE UNITED STATES CHAMPION!!!

All is right in the world of wrestling #WWE #wrestling pic.twitter.com/HdwsxsHjBK — Brutus (@BrutusMaximusX) May 11, 2025

According to Fightful, Jeff Cobb is listed on WWE’s SmackDown internal roster, strongly indicating that he has officially signed with the company. While WWE has not made any public confirmation, insiders believe his long-awaited debut could happen tonight.

Cobb began his professional wrestling career in 2009 and has gained fame by competing in various independent wrestling promotions, including recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). His wrestling portfolio also includes significant accomplishments in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he won the NEVER Openweight Championship.

At Backlash 2025, The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a high-stakes Fatal Four Way Match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. With tensions already high and multiple top stars involved, fans are speculating that Jeff Cobb could interfere in the match or appear afterward, potentially setting up his alliance or rivalry with The Bloodline.

While Cobb’s exact role remains unclear, the timing and storyline possibilities are intriguing. His brute strength and reputation as a technical powerhouse make him a fitting addition to WWE’s roster—and possibly a game-changer for the Bloodline angle.

If Cobb does appear tonight, it could signal the start of an exciting new chapter not only in his career but also in WWE’s ongoing saga involving The Bloodline.

Stay tuned to WWE Backlash 2025 to see if this surprise debut becomes reality.

