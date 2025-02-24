Will Joel Embiid Play vs Bulls? Sixers Star Listed As Questionable

As of now, there is still a possibility that Embiid could take the floor for a third straight game on Monday. However, his status remains uncertain, and the Sixers' medical team is taking a cautious approach.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for their Monday night showdown against the Chicago Bulls, all eyes are once again on the availability of their star center, Joel Embiid. According to the NBA’s official injury report, Embiid is listed as questionable for the game due to ongoing knee injury management. This comes amid concerns regarding swelling and persistent discomfort, which have affected his recent performances.

Embiid’s injury status has been closely monitored by the Sixers, especially since his return after the All-Star break. Despite managing to play in the team’s last two matchups, his knee issues remain a focal point. When the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics on February 22, Embiid logged 27 minutes on the court, contributing 15 points while shooting 33 percent from the field. He also recorded three rebounds and four assists. After the game, the seven-time All-Star admitted to struggling with knee-related discomfort, raising questions about his long-term availability.

Nurse: Joel Embiid (injury management) questionable for Monday.

Overcoming struggles

Despite his struggles, Embiid suited up again against the Brooklyn Nets in the following game. He played for just over 30 minutes but was notably absent during the entire fourth quarter as the Sixers opted for a lineup without him. In that contest, Embiid posted 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, but Philadelphia ultimately suffered their seventh-straight defeat against Brooklyn.

On Sunday, the Sixers held a practice session, but Embiid was not in attendance. Hours later, an ESPN report revealed that the Sixers and Embiid are exploring additional medical opinions to determine the best course of action for his recovery. While shutting him down for an extended period has not been officially discussed, the team is weighing different options to ensure the big man’s long-term health and effectiveness.

As of now, there is still a possibility that Embiid could take the floor for a third straight game on Monday. However, his status remains uncertain, and the Sixers’ medical team is taking a cautious approach. Given Embiid’s importance to the team, Philadelphia will likely evaluate his condition carefully before making a final decision regarding his participation against the Bulls.

With the Sixers fighting to maintain momentum in the Eastern Conference, Embiid’s health will play a crucial role in their playoff aspirations. Fans and analysts will be closely monitoring his status leading up to tip-off, as the Sixers navigate the challenge of balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability.

