Will Jordan Henderson Leave England Squad? Wrist Injury Ends World Cup 2026 Journey After Three Lions Win Against Mexico

Jordan Henderson Injury: Unexpectedly, Jordan Henderson’s run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been cut short by an unusual freak injury. The experienced midfielder will no longer be able to participate in the tournament after breaking his wrist while celebrating Three Lions’ win in Mexico City. The incident happened right after England’s amazing 3-2 triumph over Mexico during the Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca. Henderson, who was on the bench and didn’t play a single minute in the match, joined the players on the field to celebrate the victory. The 36-year-old lost his balance while trying to scale the pitchside advertising boards in order to get closer to the visiting England fans. He hit forcefully on his right arm after falling awkwardly.

Will Jordan Henderson leave the England team at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The English Football Association has not yet stated how serious the injury is. Yet, Henderson is expected to remain with the squad as he is eager to keep playing a role in supporting the English team, which, by the way, now has two days off before getting ready for the quarterfinal match on Saturday against Erling Haaland-starrer Norway in Miami.

Did Jordan Henderson play for England vs Mexico?

No, Jordan Henderson did not play for England against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. The former Liverpool midfielder, who was on the bench throughout the match against Mexico, was shown a yellow card in the 98th minute. Henderson is the first England men’s player to make four World Cup appearances, as he was substituted in against Panama in their last group match.

Jordan Henderson’s injury big blow to England

England have suffered a setback with Henderson’s injury. Being the oldest and most seasoned player in the Three Lions, he has played more than 90 matches by now. After progressing through different levels of the English national side, he is presently playing for Brentford in the Premier League. Yet, Liverpool was the club where he really made his mark, winning not only the league but also the Champions League as the team’s captain.

Can the England football team name a replacement for Jordan Henderson?

No, the England football team can not name a replacement for Jordan Henderson. The official ruling from FIFA during the World Cups is that the final changes to the squad can be made from the pre-liminary squad players 24 hours before the team’s opening game at the tournament.

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