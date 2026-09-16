Will Julian Alvarez Play Today for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna? Latest Injury Update Ahead of La Liga Clash

Will Julian Alvarez Play Today? Julian Alvarez will miss Atletico Madrid’s La Liga home match against Osasuna on Wednesday (Sep 16) as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury. The Argentina forward is set to miss his second consecutive game and his fourth out of seven possible matches this season, with his focus reportedly on returning for Sunday’s derby against Real Madrid.

Will Julian Alvarez Play Today Against Osasuna?

Julian Alvarez will not feature for Atletico Madrid against Osasuna on Wednesday. The Argentine picked up a muscle injury during training last week and was also absent from Atletico’s 3-0 victory away to Real Sociedad on Sunday. According to Marca, Alvarez is targeting a return in time for the Madrid derby against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Julian Alvarez’s Record This Season

Alvarez has made three appearances for Atletico Madrid so far this season, accumulating 147 minutes. The Argentina international has registered one assist during that period and will now continue his recovery ahead of the derby.

Which Atletico Madrid Players Will Miss Osasuna Match?

Alvarez is one of three Atletico Madrid players ruled out of the Osasuna fixture. Pablo Barrios has been left out with a calf injury and is not expected to return until the end of the FIFA break next month. Alexander Sorlot is also unavailable with a calf injury. He has not played at all this season and remains doubtful for the upcoming match against Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid Team News Ahead Of Osasuna

Diego Simeone otherwise has his squad available for the home fixture. The Atletico manager has called up defender Jorge Dominguez and midfielder Jorge Castillo from Atletico Madrileno to complete the squad. Dominguez has already made his La Liga debut, starting and playing 45 minutes in the season-opening victory over Malaga last month.

Atletico Madrid’s Record Against Osasuna

Atletico Madrid have dominated their recent meetings with Osasuna, winning 18 of their last 21 encounters since 2012. The Madrid club have also won nine of their last 10 meetings with Osasuna at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano or the former Vicente Calderon.