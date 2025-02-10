Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Will Kendrick Lamar Go Full Woke At The Halftime Show? Amy Mek

Mek’s comments reference the possibility of Lamar incorporating social justice themes into his highly anticipated halftime performance.

Will Kendrick Lamar Go Full Woke At The Halftime Show? Amy Mek


Controversial political commentator Amy Mek sparked debate on social media ahead of Super Bowl LIX by posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“Taking Bets: Will Kendrick Lamar Go Full Woke at the Halftime Show?”

Mek’s comments reference the possibility of Lamar incorporating social justice themes into his highly anticipated halftime performance. Known for his thought-provoking lyrics and addressing issues like systemic racism and identity, Lamar has never shied away from using his platform to spark conversation.

In her post, Mek specifically called out Lamar’s 2022 song “Auntie Diaries” from his Grammy-winning album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The track candidly discusses Lamar’s experiences with his transgender relatives and explores themes of acceptance and growth. While praised by some for its raw honesty, the song also faced backlash for its complex portrayal of gender identity.

Halftime Show: Music or Message?

The question Mek raises taps into a broader conversation about how far artists should go when blending entertainment and activism on massive stages like the Super Bowl. The NFL halftime show has previously been a platform for social and political messages, from Beyoncé’s nod to the Black Panthers to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez addressing immigration and Latinx pride.

Critics argue that the Super Bowl should remain an apolitical space, while others believe artists have a responsibility to use their influence for greater awareness. Given Lamar’s history, many are speculating whether he will keep the focus on his hits or seize the opportunity to deliver a deeper message.

The NFL and Social Commentary

The NFL has often found itself at the center of culture wars, particularly since players’ protests during the national anthem drew national attention. Some see this year’s halftime show as another potential flashpoint.

Whether Lamar’s set will simply showcase his musical talents or touch on social issues remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—his performance will be closely watched and widely discussed.

Super Bowl LIX takes place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Place your bets now: music or message?

