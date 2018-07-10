Kylian Mbappe has led France to the semi-finals in the ongoing World Cup in Russia. Les Bleus will face Belgium in the crucial match and all eyes will be on PSG forward. Whether he will be able to surpass Ronaldo and Messi in the pursuit of the holy grail, it will be clear in a few hours.

It is not a fairytale that sky-rocketed to prominence over a period of one or two good seasons, rather it is an inspirational story which began some 13 odd years ago. Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive teenager in the history of football and with every game that he plays, he continues to prove every penny that was spent on him. At a tender age of 19 years, he sits on a cusp of glory that only a few has ever accomplished.

The Paris-born footballer was a phenomenon from a young age. Till the age of six, he was trained by his father and later when he joined AS Bondy in 2004, he came under the tutelage of Antonio Riccardi. By looking at the stellar talent that a young Mbappe had in his feet, Riccardi pointed:

“Kylian could do much more than the other children. His dribbling was already fantastic and he was much faster than the others. He was the best player I’ve ever seen in 15 years coaching here. He was what we call a ‘craque’ (the best).”

Riccardi was not wrong in his assessment of the prodigious talent he had at his disposal. There are ample of videos on the internet where a teenaged Mbappe is showcasing his talents. There are pictures of him from his boyhood days with Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The entire footballing community was witness to his incredible technique and skill for a long time. He was linked with the host of top clubs in Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, etc during his AS Bondy years.

He even had a trial with Chelsea and played a game with their young team against Charlton Athletic but he was ultimately snapped up by Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco in 2013.

After breaking out with the first team of Monaco in 2015, there was no looking back for the wonderkid. His stellar rise continued and proved himself a talent of highest calibre when he single-handedly led Monaco to their first Ligue 1 victory in years and dragged them to Champions League semi-final in the 2016-17 season.

It wasn’t a surprise when all the big clubs of the world lined up to secure his signature after his heroics. It took an outrageous sum of 180 million euros for Paris Saint Germain to beat the competition from other clubs. Although he was procured on a year-long loan agreement initially but it is highly unlikely that PSG will let him go and they will end up paying the monumental amount.

After a sensational year with PSG, despite playing under the shadow of superstars like Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe was deservedly inducted into France’s final 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

After a quiet couple of games initially, the 19-year-old roared back in the biggest football showdown and unfortunately, Lionel Messi-led Argentina fell prey to his talents. The French winger single-handedly demolished Argentina and ended Messi’s world cup run by collecting a penalty and two superbly struck goals.

He has led France into the semi-finals where they will play Belgium on Tuesday. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi came to Russia to cement their legacy as best in history but failed miserably, at least the latter.

Now, it is Kylian Mbappe who sits on the verge of writing that history and whether he will be able to match the legacy accomplished by Brazilian great Pele remains to be seen.

