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Home > Sports News > Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker

Real Madrid needed a late goal to secure a crucial win against Espanyol on Sunday (Aug 23). Three days on, Los Blancos are back in action as they face last season's Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad. However, the big question is whether Kylian Mbappe will start against Real Sociedad, given he is not yet at full fitness, while doubts also surround Vinicius Jr's involvement. Here's everything you need to know about the striker and his involvement.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker
Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 19:33 IST

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad? Real Madrid needed a late goal to secure a crucial win against Espanyol on Sunday (Aug 23). Three days on, Los Blancos are back in action as they face last season’s Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad. However, the big question is whether Kylian Mbappe will start against Real Sociedad, given he is not yet at full fitness, while doubts also surround Vinicius Jr’s involvement. Here’s everything you need to know about the striker and his involvement.

Will Kylian Mbappe Start Against Real Sociedad?

Yes, Mbappe is expected to start against Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old was a constant threat in Real Madrid’s opening La Liga fixture despite failing to score, and his fitness is not a concern ahead of the match. Mbappe is likely to lead the attack alongside Vinicius Junior as Mourinho looks for a more convincing performance from his star-studded side.

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Kylian Mbappe’s Performance in Real Madrid’s La Liga Opener

Mbappe was unable to get on the scoresheet in Real Madrid’s opening league match but remained a persistent threat to the opposition defence. Madrid secured a victory over Espanyol, with Carlos Espi coming off the bench to score the decisive goal late in the contest.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Match Details

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
  • Competition: La Liga 2026-27

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid began their campaign with a win over Espanyol, although Mourinho’s side did not produce a completely convincing performance despite having an impressive collection of attacking talent. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring after receiving a superb assist from Arda Guler’s set-piece delivery, but Madrid surrendered their advantage before eventually securing victory through Carlos Espi.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the fixture as favourites, especially with home advantage and Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both available. Real Sociedad’s poor recent form further strengthens Madrid’s position. Mourinho’s side will need to improve their defensive concentration and make better use of their attacking quality, but Real Madrid should have enough quality to claim another three points.

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Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker
Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker
Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker
Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker

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