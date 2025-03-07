Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Will Lionel Messi Miss More Matches? Inter Miami Star Sits Out CONCACAF Champions Cup Clash vs Cavalier

Will Lionel Messi Miss More Matches? Inter Miami Star Sits Out CONCACAF Champions Cup Clash vs Cavalier

Messi has endured a grueling start to 2024, playing in eight matches over a 40-day period, including five preseason fixtures across different locations.

Will Lionel Messi Miss More Matches? Inter Miami Star Sits Out CONCACAF Champions Cup Clash vs Cavalier

Lionel Messi


Lionel Messi was absent from Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 home match against Jamaican club Cavalier FC on Thursday night. The Argentine superstar, who recently turned 37, missed his second consecutive game after also sitting out Inter Miami’s MLS clash against Houston Dynamo last Sunday.

Despite participating in team training on Tuesday and Wednesday, Messi was not included in the matchday squad for the crucial first-leg encounter at Chase Stadium. Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi is not dealing with an injury but emphasized the need to manage the World Cup winner’s workload. The club is currently navigating a demanding schedule of four matches in 11 days, prompting caution over Messi’s playing time.

“We’ll see,” Mascherano said when asked about Messi’s availability. “He’s in good health, but we have to evaluate what’s best for the team.”

Messi has endured a grueling start to 2024, playing in eight matches over a 40-day period, including five preseason fixtures across different locations. His most recent stretch saw him take part in three matches within six days from February 19 to 26. Mascherano acknowledged the physical toll on the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and stressed the importance of avoiding potential injuries.

“Obviously, with so many matches, he has felt fatigue,” Mascherano added. “We don’t want to push him too hard and risk losing him for a month. It’s about managing his fitness wisely.”

Will Messi be back?

With Messi sidelined, Inter Miami faced Cavalier FC without their talismanic playmaker. The second leg of the tie is scheduled for March 13 in Kingston, Jamaica, raising the question: Will Messi be back in action for that decisive fixture? In the coming weeks, Inter Miami will also play MLS games against Charlotte and Atlanta before Messi is expected to join Argentina for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

Fans eagerly await updates on Messi’s status, hoping to see him return to the pitch soon. For now, his absence continues to be a talking point as Inter Miami balances squad rotation with their competitive ambitions in multiple tournaments.

ALSO READ: Will New Zealand’s Injured Fast Bowler Matt Henry Play Champions Trophy Final Against India?

