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Home > Sports News > Will Lionel Messi Play in Nashville vs Inter Miami? Check Latest Update Ahead of Major League Soccer Clash

Will Lionel Messi Play in Nashville vs Inter Miami? Check Latest Update Ahead of Major League Soccer Clash

Nashville SC will host Inter Miami CF in a crucial Major League Soccer clash at GEODIS Park on Saturday (Aug 15). The two sides are among the leading contenders in the Eastern Conference, with just two points separating them from first place. However, Lionel Messi's availability remains uncertain ahead of the encounter, with Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos unable to confirm whether the Argentine superstar will feature.

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami's Next Game Against Nashville? Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence. Image Credit: AFP
MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami's Next Game Against Nashville? Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 21:58 IST

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: Nashville SC will host Inter Miami CF in a crucial Major League Soccer clash at GEODIS Park on Saturday (Aug 15). The two sides are among the leading contenders in the Eastern Conference, with just two points separating them from first place. However, Lionel Messi’s availability remains uncertain ahead of the encounter, with Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos unable to confirm whether the Argentine superstar will feature.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Match Details

  • Match: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF, Major League Soccer
  • Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
  • Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
  • Kick-off Time: 6:00 AM IST, Sunday, August 16 | 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 15

Will Lionel Messi Play in Nashville vs Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi’s participation against Nashville SC has not been confirmed. Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos could not provide a definitive update on the Argentine’s availability, although his participation has not been ruled out.

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Messi recently returned to action for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup match against Club Leon following the death of his father, Jorge. Hoyos spoke about the importance of “silence” as part of Messi’s recovery process, while the No. 10 remains eager to play whenever possible.

Where to Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Live on TV?

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS clash will be available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming?

Fans can stream the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match live through Apple TV+. The match will kick off at 6:00 AM IST on Sunday, August 16 for viewers in India.

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami face a challenging run of fixtures as they look to remain firmly in contention at the top of the Eastern Conference. Their upcoming MLS schedule includes an away game at Philadelphia on August 19, followed by home matches against Toronto on August 22, Montreal on August 29 and Atlanta on September 5.

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Will Lionel Messi Play in Nashville vs Inter Miami? Check Latest Update Ahead of Major League Soccer Clash
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Will Lionel Messi Play in Nashville vs Inter Miami? Check Latest Update Ahead of Major League Soccer Clash
Will Lionel Messi Play in Nashville vs Inter Miami? Check Latest Update Ahead of Major League Soccer Clash
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