Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence

As Argentina prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, all eyes are on Lionel Messi and whether he will make one final appearance on football’s biggest stage. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has hinted that the decision will be entirely up to Messi, keeping fans worldwide in suspense.

Scaloni: Messi Will Decide on His Own Terms

With Argentina already securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America, speculation about Messi’s participation has intensified. However, Scaloni has made it clear that he will not pressure his legendary captain into making an early decision.

“We will see what happens. There’s plenty of time,” Scaloni said. “We must go one game at a time, otherwise we will be speaking about the same thing all year. Let’s not drive him crazy with this. He will decide whenever he wants.”

Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami, recently missed Argentina’s matches against Uruguay and Brazil due to injury. Despite his absence, La Albiceleste proved they remain a dominant force in South American football. But the question remains—will Messi lead Argentina in the 2026 World Cup?

Messi’s Stance: Living in the Moment

Messi has been vocal about his approach to the later stages of his career. In October 2024, he expressed that he is not in a rush to decide.

“I don’t like to accelerate time or look ahead. I try to enjoy every day,” Messi said. “I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy.”

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized that his goal is not necessarily to reach the World Cup but rather to continue playing as long as he enjoys the game and feels physically capable.

“I haven’t set a goal to reach the World Cup, but more so to live day-to-day and be well,” he added. However, he has not ruled out representing Argentina if he still feels he can contribute.

Messi’s Impact and Future with Argentina

Even after winning the 2022 World Cup, Messi remains a key figure for Argentina. His leadership, experience, and influence have been invaluable to the team. Despite being one of the oldest players in the squad, he enjoys mentoring the younger generation of La Albiceleste stars.

“Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again,” Messi said. “As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying the national team.”

While Argentina will be among the favorites for the 2026 World Cup, Scaloni has built a strong, balanced team that blends youth with experience. If Messi plays, he will be 39 years old when the tournament begins. While some may see that as a challenge, football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Alves have played in World Cups well into their late 30s.

The Final Decision: Closer to 2026?

As Messi continues to shine for Inter Miami and remains a crucial part of Argentina’s setup, his decision will likely come after Copa América 2025. Until then, fans can only wait and hope for one last dance on the biggest stage.

Regardless of his choice, Messi’s legacy in football is already secured. Winning the 2022 World Cup completed his illustrious career, and anything beyond that would only add to his legendary status. Whether he chooses to retire from international football or lead Argentina once more, one thing is certain Messi’s influence on the game is everlasting.

