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Home > Sports News > Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

Although the storied venue of the Lord's Cricket Ground had hosted the previous World Test Championship (WTC) final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has changed the venue for the 2027 final.

Will Lord's Host The 2025-27 Cycle's World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update. (Image Credits: X)
Will Lord's Host The 2025-27 Cycle's World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 18:02 IST

Although the storied venue of the Lord’s Cricket Ground had hosted the previous World Test Championship (WTC) final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has changed the venue for the 2027 final. The Kia Oval in London will stage the marquee event from June 9, Wednesday to June 13, Sunday for the second time in history, having hosted the decider in 2023 between Australia and India.

Who are currently at the top of the World Test Championship points table?

The ICC had announced last year that England would host the next three editions of the WTC Final, in 2027, 2029 and 2031, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tasked with selecting the venue for each title clash, as per the ICC website. With less than a year to go, the current World Test Championship cycle is entering its business end, with nine teams still in the race to secure a place in the final. Australia (87.50% points percentage), having won seven of their eight Tests, sit comfortably at the top of the standings, followed by defending champions South Africa (75%). New Zealand (72.22%) remain within striking distance of the Proteas, while Bangladesh (58.33%) have moved firmly into contention after completing a 2-0 sweep of Pakistan in May.

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Two-time finalists India are fifth with a points percentage of 48.15% after winning four of their nine Tests, narrowly ahead of Sri Lanka (41.67%). England (24.36%), West Indies (15%) and Pakistan (8.33%) have significant ground to make up if they are to force their way into the World Test Championship final at the Oval. The race to the World Test Championship Final will soon start to gather pace over July and August, with several crucial series set to shape the standings. West Indies kick things off by hosting Pakistan in a two-Test series from 25 July, with both sides desperate for valuable points. Australia, meanwhile, will look to tighten their grip on top spot when they welcome Bangladesh for a two-match series starting on 13 August.

Attention then shifts to Asia as Sri Lanka and India lock horns in a two-Test series from 15 August, while Pakistan travel to England for a three-Test series spanning August and September.

Speaking on the announcement, ICC General Manager, Events & Operations, Gaurav Saxena, said:

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has established itself as one of the most prestigious occasions in the global cricket calendar, bringing together the two best Test teams in the world after two years of sustained excellence and consistency. The 2027 World Test Championship Final will hold special significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval has played a proud role in the history of our sport and has hosted some of its most memorable moments. We look forward to working closely with the ECB to deliver another world-class event that celebrates the enduring legacy of Test cricket and creates lasting memories for fans around the world.”

(With inputs from ANI)

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Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update
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Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

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Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update
Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update
Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update
Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

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