Will Marcus Rashford Play in Man Utd vs Leeds Utd Friendly Match? Here’s What We Know

Manchester United vs Leeds United Friendly: Will Marcus Rashford Play? Manchester United will face Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday, August 12. The fixture was expected to provide Marcus Rashford with an opportunity to make his first Manchester United appearance since December 2024 after returning from his loan spell at Barcelona. However, the latest team news indicates that Rashford is unlikely to feature against Leeds, as he has only recently returned to Manchester United training following his extended break after England’s World Cup campaign. Here is everything you need to know about Rashford’s availability and his Manchester United future.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Friendly Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Leeds United, Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United vs Leeds United, Pre-Season Friendly Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Venue: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM BST (12:00 AM IST, August 13)

Will Marcus Rashford Play Against Leeds United?

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to play against Leeds United at Croke Park. The England forward has only recently returned to Manchester United’s pre-season setup after being given an extended break following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The latest team news indicates that Rashford, along with Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, is expected to miss the Leeds friendly because of limited training time.

Rashford had been expected to rejoin United for the club’s training camp in Ireland and potentially make his return in the Leeds fixture. However, with limited preparation under Michael Carrick, United are expected to manage his minutes carefully. The forward could instead be considered for the club’s final pre-season fixture against AC Milan on Saturday, August 15.

Why Has Marcus Rashford Not Played for Manchester United Since 2024?

Rashford’s last appearance for Manchester United came in December 2024 before his relationship with the club deteriorated and he subsequently left on loan. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 season at Aston Villa before moving to Barcelona on loan for the following campaign. Rashford enjoyed a productive spell in Spain and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title. However, the Catalan club did not make his move permanent, leaving him back at Old Trafford with his future still unresolved.

What Is Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United Future?

Rashford’s immediate future at Manchester United remains uncertain. The England international is keen to find a permanent move away from Old Trafford, while United are also understood to prefer moving his significant wages off their books. However, the club is reluctant to sell him to direct Premier League rivals such as Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City.

Potential loan destinations including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham have also been ruled out, with United reportedly concerned about helping a domestic rival qualify for the Champions League. Rashford could therefore have to look abroad again if he wants to leave during the current transfer window.