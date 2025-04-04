Home
  Will Mats Hummels Retire At The End Of 2024-25 Season? German World Cup-Winning Defender Made It Official

Will Mats Hummels Retire At The End Of 2024-25 Season? German World Cup-Winning Defender Made It Official

After the World Cup, he returned to Bayern Munich in 2016, winning three Bundesliga titles, but falling short in his quest for Champions League glory.

Will Mats Hummels Retire At The End Of 2024-25 Season? German World Cup-Winning Defender Made It Official

Mats Hummels


Veteran German footballer and 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Mats Hummels has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the 2024/25 season. The 36-year-old defender, currently playing for Serie A club AS Roma, shared the emotional news via a heartfelt video on Instagram, calling time on a remarkable 18-year career.

“After more than 18 years of everything football has given me, I’m ending my career this summer,” Hummels said, referring to the moment “no footballer can avoid”.

From Bayern Munich Prodigy to Dortmund Hero

Hummels began his career in the youth ranks of Bayern Munich, making his senior debut at just 18. However, it was his move to Borussia Dortmund that defined much of his legacy. Under Jurgen Klopp, he became a key figure in Dortmund’s back-to-back Bundesliga title wins and their run to the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

In 2014, Hummels played a pivotal role in Germany’s FIFA World Cup triumph in Brazil. He started every match in the knockout stages and played the full 90 minutes in the final against Argentina, which Germany won 1-0 at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

After the World Cup, he returned to Bayern Munich in 2016, winning three Bundesliga titles, but falling short in his quest for Champions League glory.

Hummels rejoined Dortmund in 2019 and made a second appearance in the Champions League final in 2024, again at Wembley and again ending in defeat. In total, he featured in two Champions League finals, both with Dortmund.

He signed with AS Roma in 2024, making the move to Serie A for the final chapter of his playing career. Hummels will retire having made 508 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, 118 for Bayern Munich, and 78 caps for Germany.

A Legacy That Inspired a Generation

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Hummels, calling him “a benchmark at the international level and a role model for a generation of defenders.”As Hummels prepares to hang up his boots, fans across the footballing world are celebrating a career marked by elegance, leadership, and unwavering commitment on the pitch.

