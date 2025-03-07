Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Will Matt Henry Play The Champions Trophy Final? New Zealand Await Fitness Update

During the semi-final against South Africa, Henry continued his fine form, finishing with 2/43. However, his injury now puts New Zealand in a tricky situation ahead of the summit clash.

Matt Henry


New Zealand pacer Matt Henry’s participation in the Champions Trophy final remains uncertain after he suffered a shoulder injury during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore. The tournament’s leading wicket-taker injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen but managed to return later to bowl two overs and was even seen diving in the field.

Head coach Gary Stead provided an update on Henry’s condition, stating that his availability remains in doubt with just over 48 hours left before the final against India in Dubai.

“I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl,” Stead said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We’ve had some scans and stuff done on him, and we’re going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. [But it’s] still a little bit unknown at this stage.”

Henry’s Key Role in New Zealand’s Campaign

Henry has been instrumental in New Zealand’s success in the Champions Trophy, scalping 10 wickets at an average of 16.70. His standout performance came in the group-stage clash against India, where he grabbed 5/42, playing a crucial role in his team’s victory. That match saw him surpass the legendary Richard Hadlee to become New Zealand’s eighth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

During the semi-final against South Africa, Henry continued his fine form, finishing with 2/43. However, his injury now puts New Zealand in a tricky situation ahead of the summit clash.

Jacob Duffy on Standby

If Henry is ruled out, New Zealand have Jacob Duffy as a backup option. The right-arm seamer is yet to feature in the tournament but gained valuable experience during the pre-tournament tri-series against Pakistan, where he returned with figures of 1/48 in seven overs.

As New Zealand prepare to face India in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, Henry’s fitness will be a crucial factor. The Black Caps will be hoping for a swift recovery for their strike bowler as they aim to lift the Champions Trophy for the first time.

(With ANI Inputs)

