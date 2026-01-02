Will Mohammed Shami Make A Return To Indian Team For New Zealand ODI Series After Strong Performance In Vijay Hazare Trophy?

The ODI squad for the New Zealand is likely to be picked on Friday on Saturday and pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to return to the squad. According to NDTV, the right-arm pacer’s performances in the domestic cricket is closely being monitored.

“Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility,” a BCCI source said.

A lot of focus has shifted to domestic cricket and the Chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar also highlighted the same during the NDTV World Summit 2025 in October.

“Our domestic season has just started, so we will see if he is fit enough,” he added. “This is the first round of Ranji games that is going on. We will find out in a couple more games. If he is bowling well, why would you not want to have someone like Shami?”

Shami has been in decent touch with the ball and has been picking wickets consistently. He has taken 17 wickets in his last six matches (three Vijay Hazare Trophy games and three in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). In the Ranji Trophy, he picked up 20 wickets in just four matches this season. Shami last played for India in March 2025 in Dubai but his injury issues has played a crucial role in him missing out in the squad.

