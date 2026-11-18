Mohammed Siraj Selection For IND vs NZ 1st Test: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed Mohammed Siraj’s quality but said captain Shubman Gill will have the final say on the pace attack for the opening Test in Wellington.

Mohammed Siraj’s place in India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand remains uncertain, with bowling coach Morne Morkel choosing not to reveal the team’s final combination. India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that the visitors will go into the Wellington Test with four seamers, but the identities of those pacers are yet to be announced.

Siraj’s selection has become a talking point ahead of the contest. The Hyderabad pacer featured in India’s ODI squad for the last three matches of the New Zealand tour but played only the final game. With several fast-bowling options available, India face a selection decision before the red-ball series gets underway.

Morne Morkel backs Mohammed Siraj ahead of Wellington Test

While Morkel refrained from confirming whether Siraj would feature in the playing XI, he spoke highly of the pacer’s performances for India. The bowling coach also indicated that the team management believes it has enough resources to take 20 wickets in the Test.

“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played,” Morkel said.

He further explained that he had shared his assessment of India’s bowling resources with head coach Gautam Gambhir, but the final selection decision would rest with the captain.

“My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately the call will be taken by Shubman,” he added.

India wary of World Test Championship points deduction

Apart from selecting the right bowling combination, India will also have to pay attention to their over rate during the series. The visitors are currently fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, and winning the series against New Zealand will be important to their hopes of reaching the final.

Slow over rates can result in teams losing valuable WTC points, making it essential for India to maintain the required pace throughout the match. Morkel stressed that the players must concentrate on their responsibilities rather than external discussions.

“We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose points. The team needs to take ownership and get quicker to the mark. The responsibility lies with the bowler and the captain,” he said.

Morne Morkel explains Wellington’s challenging wind conditions

The conditions at the Basin Reserve could present another challenge for India’s fast bowlers. Wellington is known for its strong winds, which can influence how the ball moves and make bowling plans more complicated for players unfamiliar with the venue.

Morkel highlighted the importance of adjusting one’s approach when bowling against the wind, while also cautioning the players against becoming overly concerned about the conditions.

“When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer,” Morkel explained.

“Don’t overthink conditions,” he added.

The bowling coach also underlined the importance of making an impact early in the match while recognising that Test cricket can demand match-winning performances at any stage.

“The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn’t always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day,” the South African said.

With Gill yet to confirm his four-man pace attack, Siraj’s inclusion remains one of the key selection questions ahead of the opening Test. Morkel’s comments suggest that India have confidence in their available bowling options, but the final decision will be made by the captain.