Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  Will MS Dhoni Lead CSK Again vs DC? Fans Await Big Call

Will MS Dhoni Lead CSK Again vs DC? Fans Await Big Call

CSK, who have managed only one win from their first three games in IPL 2025, are under early-season pressure. A loss against DC at home could hurt their playoff chances.

Will MS Dhoni Lead CSK Again vs DC? Fans Await Big Call

MS Dhoni


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans could witness a nostalgic moment at Chepauk as legendary captain MS Dhoni is likely to return to the helm against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.With current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad nursing a right forearm injury, Dhoni might temporarily step back into the leadership role a year after passing on the baton.

Gaikwad suffered the injury during CSK’s previous match against Rajasthan Royals, after being struck on the arm by pacer Tushar Deshpande. Since then, he hasn’t trained with the team. “We are hoping he is going to try and have a bat today for training,” said CSK batting coach Michael Hussey at the pre-match press conference. “It’s still a little bit sore, but it’s improving every day. We are very hopeful, very confident that he will be fine for tomorrow,” he added.

Hussey Hints at Dhoni’s Return to Captaincy

However, Hussey remained non-committal when asked directly about who would lead if Gaikwad is ruled out. “I’m not sure, actually. I don’t think we have thought about that too much… I’m sure (Stephen) Fleming and Rutu have thought about it,” he said. When pressed further, Hussey teased the possibility of Dhoni stepping in: “He is behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. He has got a bit of experience in the role,” he said with a chuckle.

CSK, who have managed only one win from their first three games in IPL 2025, are under early-season pressure. A loss against DC at home could hurt their playoff chances. In case Gaikwad doesn’t recover in time, the team may look to bring in Devon Conway as a batting replacement but it’s Dhoni’s potential return as captain that could electrify the Chepauk crowd.

This wouldn’t be the first time Dhoni has returned to lead in an emergency. In the 2018 Asia Cup, the former India captain stepped in for a match against Afghanistan after Rohit Sharma was unavailable and Virat Kohli had opted out of the tournament.

If Dhoni takes charge on Saturday, fans can expect a charged atmosphere in Chennai and perhaps one more vintage Dhoni masterclass in leadership.

Filed under

csk MS Dhoni

newsx

