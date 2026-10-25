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Home > Sports News > Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend’s Witty Answer On His IPL Future

Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend’s Witty Answer On His IPL Future

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has opened up on his chances of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend's Witty Answer On His IPL Future
Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend's Witty Answer On His IPL Future

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 09:56 IST

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has opened up on his chances of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. The veteran revealed that a call could be made before December 2026.

What did MS Dhoni say about the prospects of playing in the next IPL season?

Dhoni, who missed the entirety of IPL 2026 due to fitness issues, predominantly in his calf, was speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru.

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Speaking during the event, Dhoni was asked if he wanted to have a go at playing another season, to which Dhoni jokingly replied, “Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season.”

“And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them,” he added.

In the 2020s, especially in the latter half, Dhoni’s role within the CSK batting line-up has reduced, with the wicketkeeper-batter coming in slog overs to provide a booster shot to the team’s total and to the crowd, their dosage of entertainment with his trademark power-hitting.

Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, standing at number seven in the all-time run-getters list with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30, with 24 fifties in 242 innings across 278 matches. As a captain, he has led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles and is the most-capped skipper in IPL history, leading in . However, under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad since 2024, CSK has not made the same impact. In the past two seasons, CSK have managed a last-place finish (2025) and an eighth-place finish this year. They last won an IPL title under Dhoni back in 2023.

The auction for the 2027 edition is set to take place on December 16, 2026 at the ITC Grand Goa in Goa. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions, having clinched their second successive title in IPL 2026 by beating the Gujarat Titans convincingly in the final in Ahmedabad. Since the auction is a mini one and giving the franchises an opportunity to retain their core, RCB could complete a hat-trick.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend’s Witty Answer On His IPL Future
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Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend’s Witty Answer On His IPL Future

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Will MS Dhoni Play Another Indian Premier League Match? CSK Legend’s Witty Answer On His IPL Future
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