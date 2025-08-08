LIVE TV
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE's Top Prize?

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?

The newly gained Lucha Libre aaa in WWE has paved the way to the dream matches and combinations of a wrestler, the best fighters of Mexican wrestling industry. In her ongoing story with AAA, former WWE superstar Natalya will get her first singles championship in 8 years as she is going to participate in the Triplemania 33 show in August 16th where she challenges Lovely Lara in the AAA Reina de Reina Championship match.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 8, 2025 12:10:07 IST

Recently, WWE has expanded greatly because it has purchased Lucha Libre AAA, which is a leading wrestling promotion in Mexico. This transaction has introduced the stars of AAA such as Octagon Jr, El Hijo del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana to WWE programming and melded styles and fanbases.

WWE’s Influence Grows in AAA Wrestling

Such a joint venture has already brought about major title adjustments. As shown in the June Triplemania Regia 3, WWE wrestlers Angel and Berto won the AAA World Tag Team Championships, which showed that WWE was making a larger impact on AAA.

So as TripleMania 33 is slated to take place on the 16th of August another WWE talent will get a chance to win the prestigious gold of AAA. The former Divas and SmackDown Women Champions Natalya will participate in an AAA Reina de Reinas Championship where she will face very crucial three-party wrestling.

Natalya’s Shot at AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Natalya will match wits against with the current champion Lady Flammer and four-time champion Faby Apache. Natalya has not had a championship in several years so this is a big chance of her to secure her title in singles after eight years.

This competition is one of the most significant moments in the career of Natalya, who continues her career with all its ups and downs.

WWE Stars Highlighted at TripleMania 33

Besides, Natalya, other WWE wrestlers will also be present at TripleMania 33. During the show Los Garza will be defending AAA World Tag Team Championships against the all-powerful team of Pagano and Psycho Clown.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, McDonagh and Rodriguez) will battle against the trio of Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa and Lola Vice. These pairings stress the kind of investment WWE is making by having its stars appear on the largest possible stage in AAA.

Major AAA Mega Championship Clash Set

The main event of the AAA Mega Championship will have El Hijo del Vikingo in the title defense against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. This major matchpoints to the assimilation of WWE to the top stars of AAA.

It will be first TripleMania held since WWE has been bought and it is going to be a sign of this new joint effort. Triple H celebrated the AAA July event with the following praise message on social media and said TripleMania 33 would be streamed on WWE YouTube channel with commentary in English and in Spanish.

It is the second AAA event that streams on WWE platform after the Worlds Collide event, thus pointing to the increasing collaboration between the two firms.

