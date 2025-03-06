New Zealand's dominant victory over South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal was marred by an injury to fast bowler Matt Henry, casting a shadow over their preparations for the final against India. Captain Mitchell Santner provided an update on Henry's condition, leaving the pacer's availability for the high-stakes clash uncertain.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has provided an update on the injury of fast bowler Matt Henry, which he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite the setback, New Zealand triumphed over South Africa by 50 runs, securing their place in the final against India on March 9.

Injury Incident During Semifinal Clash

The injury occurred in the 29th over when Henry attempted to take a low catch off Heinrich Klaasen. While he successfully completed the catch, he hurt his right shoulder in the process. The discomfort was evident as the team physio attended to him on the field before he was forced to leave the game temporarily.

However, the determined pacer returned later to bowl two more overs, claiming the crucial wicket of Kagiso Rabada in the 45th over. Henry bowled a total of seven overs in the match, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the final showdown.

Captain Santner’s Update on Matt Henry

Addressing the media after the match, Santner acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Henry’s availability for the final.

“He had a sore shoulder, and we’ll have to wait a couple of days to assess the nature of the injury,” Santner said.

The team management will be closely monitoring Henry’s recovery as his absence could significantly impact New Zealand’s bowling attack in the high-stakes final.

New Zealand’s Dominant Performance But Matt Henry Suffers Inury

Despite Henry’s injury, New Zealand delivered a clinical performance to overcome South Africa. David Miller’s resilient century (100) was the only highlight in an otherwise lackluster batting display by South Africa. Santner expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, particularly their bowling efforts in the middle overs.

“We took wickets in the middle overs and made it tough for the opposition. What we speak as a group is to apply pressure and take wickets in the middle. Michael Bracewell bowled really well in the last game to take a 4-fer. It was really pleasing for me to take three scalps today. It makes my job easier – we have four all-rounders who can bowl spin and they can bat as well. Rachin’s five overs were great,” Santner said.

