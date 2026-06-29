Will Neymar Start For Brazil vs Japan in FIFA World Cup 2026? Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Big Update | Check Brazil’s Likely Playing XI

Neymar start for Brazil against Japan: Building on a 1-1 draw with Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026, five-time winners, Brazil, have staged an incredible turnaround, and their coach Carlo Ancelotti is glad that Neymar is back. Entering the tournament with a calf injury, Neymar played in his fourth World Cup when Ancelotti introduced the 34-year-old winger against Scotland in the final group stage game for Selecao. As Brazil gears up to face Japan in the Round of 32 the question that is on everyone’s mind is whether Neymar will start for Brazil tonight?

Brazil vs Japan: Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Neymar

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar will be starting off from the bench once again as the Selecao plays Taeguk Warriors in the Round of 32. The Italian coach said, “In the last week, his progress has been significant. Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more.” He further talked about the importance of the clash against Japan. “It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world. We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final. We need strong minds and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra time or penalties. The team is ready, motivated, and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult,” Ancelotti added.

Brazil vs Japan: Will Neymar play in the starting XI?

According to reports, Neymar may have recovered, but according to the medical team’s assessment to Ancelotti, he is still not fit enough to play for the entire 90 minutes. So, Neymar will be benched again versus Japan. As in the Scotland match, Ancelotti plans to use Neymar during the game if the situation requires.

Anyway, the report said, Ancelotti won’t let his emotions affect the decision. The two teams played against each other in the 2006 World Cup when Brazil won a Japan team guided by legendary Brazilian Zico 4-1. Japan gave a clearer warning in defeating Brazil 3-2 in a friendly clash, even though the South Americans had a 2-0 lead back in October.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil team news against Japan

Brazil should line up in a versatile 4-3-3 to compensate for Raphinha’s absence due to his hamstring injury. The youngster Rayan is expected to fill the position of Raphinha on the right wing, whilst established left-winger Vinicius Junior, who has netted four times, will start. Casemiro, Bruno Guimares, and Lucas Paqueta are the ones who will first make the plays and, on the other hand, will be responsible for keeping Japan’s high-pressure threat at bay. Matheus Cunha will be the lone striker.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil likely starting XI against Japan

Brazil likely starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior

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