Bengal coach and Indian legend, Arun Lal, recently said that he would not follow the BCCI's advisory to stay quarantined due to his age, and would instead attend the training camp for his team. Lal, a cancer survivor, says that he will follow all the requisite social distancing and health guidelines, but that he will not quarantine.

“The Prime Minister is 69 and he’s running the country in these times. Are they telling him to step down?” the Bengal coach asked during an exclusive interview to a news agency.

“Me as a person, whether I coach Bengal or not is immaterial but I will live my life. Don’t expect me that I’m 65 years old, so I will lock myself in a room for the next 30 years. This does not happen like this,” Lal said.

He says that he would maintain all social distancing norms, but will not quarantine himself to his house. “I will take precautions like everybody else – social distancing, hand washing, sanitising, mask-wearing all that I will do. Unnecessarily there will be no foolhardiness. But I will not quarantine myself just because I’m 60-plus. Virus does not know the difference between 59 and 60,” he said.

“I’m very fit and strong. Infact, I’ve never been this fitter in my life. I’m not at all worried,” said Lal.

“I know the whole concern is about people above-60. I understand that. But I think things will work out. A couple of months down the line, the virus will start subsiding. Much before any vaccine or anything.”

He went on to rubbish any and all rumors of his discontinuing, stating. “Certainly, I’m continuing. I’ve got no news from any quarters that you know I’m not continuing,” he said.

He also says that the BCCI advisory is not permanent, and can change at any time. “An advisory can change, in fact it itself says it can change and it’s temporary. Situation is so fluid and uncertain; nobody knows about tomorrow. We will wait and see how it pans out. It also discourages and there’s no binding on it,” he added.

Lal also said that all his players were extremely excited and motivated to play, and were waiting for a resumption of activities. “The CAB will have to decide taking into all the consideration with State and Union government. They are working very hard and are really pumped up. My job to keep them motivated and wait for their time,” he added.

Meanwhile, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya expressed similar hopes about the BCCI SOP being temporary, and said, in a statement “It is presumed that the restrictions for individuals above a certain age or with underlying medical conditions mentioned in the advisory is of a temporary nature considering the current situation and taken in the interest of persons beyond a certain age for their safety,”.

Dalmiya is optimistic about improvements. “However, this may change in due course of time since in the SOP itself, it is mentioned that the guidelines may be amended from time to time as may be required depending on the existing COVID-19 situation in the country and the guidelines issued by the Government at appropriate times,” he added.

