Arsene Wenger has signalled a warning to his next Europa League opponents Ostersund and to all the competitors vying for UEFA’s second-tier competition that he will not take the tournament for granted. The Arsenal manager on Monday said that he will field his full strength squad against the Swedish side in the round of 32 clash of Europa. The Frenchman conceded that since the Gunners are not competing for any other major tournaments, he will go out with his first team into the game.

Speaking about the potential lineup of Arsenal against minnows Ostersund, Arsene Wenger said, “I would have any way gone for it, especially as we have no game between the two matches. I will play the normal team because it is one of the opportunities we have especially because we don’t play in the FA Cup. There is no reason why I should rest players.”

The Frenchman reflected back at Arsenal’s poor season so far saying, “We have to win the next game. Our record since I’ve been at Arsenal is one of the worst away from home. Certainly, the worst since I’m in England.” Arsenal has endured a torrid Premier League season as they find themselves at the 6th spot in the league table with 45 points from 27 games.

"That doesn't work, we have to play much better away from home and make superior results if we want to have a chance to come back," Wenger commented on Arsenal's away form.