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Home > Sports News > Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News

Will Ollie Watkins Make His Debut in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli? Al-Hilal will welcome Al-Ahli in a high-profile Saudi Pro League clash at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday, September 1. The 30-year-old could make his first appearance for his new club in what is expected to be a highly competitive fixture against Ivan Toney and Al-Ahli. Here are all the latest updates on Watkins' potential debut.

Will Ollie Watkins Make His Debut in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli High Voltage Saudi Pro League Match? Here's What We Know
Will Ollie Watkins Make His Debut in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli High Voltage Saudi Pro League Match? Here's What We Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 18:55 IST

Will Ollie Watkins Make His Debut in Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli? Al-Hilal will welcome Al-Ahli in a high-profile Saudi Pro League clash at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday, September 1. The encounter has added intrigue following the arrival of England striker Ollie Watkins, who joined the Blue Waves from Aston Villa in a reported €58.4 million deal. The 30-year-old could make his first appearance for his new club in what is expected to be a highly competitive fixture against Ivan Toney and Al-Ahli. Here are all the latest updates on Watkins’ potential debut.

Will Ollie Watkins Play Against Al-Ahli?

Ollie Watkins is expected to make his Al-Hilal debut against Al-Ahli. The England international did not feature for Aston Villa in the new season before completing his move to Saudi Arabia, but he has already begun training with his new teammates. His involvement in first-team training has increased the possibility of him featuring in the high-voltage Saudi Pro League encounter.

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Why Did Al-Hilal Sign Ollie Watkins?

Al-Hilal were keen to bring in a recognised centre-forward following Karim Benzema’s departure after the striker mutually terminated his contract with the club. Watkins was identified as an experienced replacement, having established himself as a proven goalscorer at the highest level during his time in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins vs Ivan Toney: England Strikers Face Off

Watkins could immediately find himself up against fellow England striker Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli forward has been in impressive form and will provide a major test for the Al-Hilal defence. The meeting could therefore become an intriguing battle between two accomplished English goalscorers competing in the Saudi top flight.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026
  • Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST / 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time

Al-Hilal Team News

Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal have made an excellent beginning to the 2026-27 campaign, winning all three of their opening Saudi Pro League matches and also advancing to the round of 16 of the Saudi King’s Cup. The arrival of Watkins adds further firepower to an attack that has also been strengthened by Crysencio Summerville, while the club are reportedly pursuing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The midfield gives Al-Hilal plenty of creativity and control, with Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mohamed Kanno expected to play important roles behind their attacking players.

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Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News
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Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Ollie Watkins Set For Saudi Pro League Debut Against Ivan Toney? Check Latest Football News

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