Will Ravi Shastri Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI AGM Underway In Mumbai As India’s New Chief Selector Expected To Be Appointed

With former Indian speedster Ajit Agarkar’s contract as the chief selector of the men’s team unlikely to be renewed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Annual General Meeting (AGM) is currently underway in Mumbai. One of the many agendas is the unveiling of the new chief selector to replace Agarkar and a social media account has claimed that Ravi Shastri has emerged as the new contender. Is there any truth to it?

Is Ravi Shastri in line to become the next chief of selector for India?

Shastri, one of the most influential coaches India has ever had, is currently into commentating. After leaving the head coach’s role at the end of the Men in Blue’s unsuccessful campaign, the former Indian all-rounder revealed that he will focus only on commentating moving forward. As for the chief selector, the 64-year-old doesn’t look to have thrown his rat in the ring.

🚨 NEW CHIEF SELECTOR OF TEAM INDIA 🚨 – Ravi Shastri is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next Chief Selector of Team India. – If everything goes as planned, Ravi Shastri is set to become the new head coach of Team India. 🇮🇳🤯 pic.twitter.com/pR5BWnoRQ9 — lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) September 18, 2026

Rajiv Shukla, Dejavit Saikia and Sourav Ganguly also present in the AGM

The 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is underway at the Board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, with key decisions, including the appointment of a new men’s selection chief, expected to be taken during the meeting. BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, board secretary Devajit Saikia, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Saurabh Tiwari and Abhishek Dalmiya were among those who arrived at the venue for the AGM.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the nomination of India’s representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The AGM is expected to deliberate on various administrative and governance-related matters concerning Indian cricket. The AGM will also consider the BCCI’s audited accounts for the financial year 2025-26, deliberate on the adoption of the annual budget for 2026-27, and take up the appointment of the Board’s auditor.

With India’s squad for the multi-format white-ball home series against the West Indies, beginning later this month, announced on Wednesday, the senior men’s selection panel will now turn its attention to finalising the India and India ‘A’ squads for the tour of New Zealand in October-November.

With questions continuing to surround Rohit Sharma’s future, the veteran batter will once again be in the spotlight during the New Zealand tour. Following a majestic century at Lord’s against England, Rohit retained his place in the squad for the West Indies tour.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand. Meanwhile, India ‘A’ will feature in three unofficial Tests against their New Zealand counterparts from late October, serving as a ‘shadow tour’ ahead of the much-anticipated two-Test series.

(With inputs from ANI)