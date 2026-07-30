Will Ravichandran Ashwin Replace Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Eligibility Rules And Truth Behind Viral Claim

Ravichandran Ashwin to Replace Ajit Agarkar: It has been rumored that ex-Indian cricket player Ravichandran Ashwin will be the next chairman of the India National Cricket Team, succeeding the current chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) head selector, will probably be seeing his contract with the BCCI ending soon. There have been social media posts that have gone claiming that the former off-spinner will take up the role ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. Here is the truth behind the viral social media post.

Can Ravichandran Ashwin Replace Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector?







It is very likely that Ravichandran Ashwin will be the successor to Agarkar. Still, one has to wait and see as there are no changes in the situation for Ashwin to become the chairman of selectors. To be appointed as the chief selector of the India cricket team, the board calls for the applicant to meet certain pre-defined criteria. Ravichandran Ashwin officially retired from the international cricket scene on 18th December 2024 during the tour of India in Australia.

When Will Ravichandran Ashwin be Eligible For The Chief Selector Role?

At present, the eligibility requirement for the chief selector role is that the candidate should be at least five years retired. The rule says that the applicant should have retired from all formats 5 years before applying. Since Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be retired from international cricket as of December 18, 2024, the five-year cycle will end in December 2029, and he would formally be eligible for the position in September 2030.

Ajit Agarkar Tenure as Indian Cricket Team Chief Selector

Ajit Agarkar is the chairman of selectors, a panel of the BCCI, since July 2023. After India’s 2026 T20 World Cup win, his contract was extended. The ex-fast bowler has been known as a selector who usually takes daring decisions during the team’s changes in formats.

Besides beating in the 2026 T20 World Cup, India’s 2025ICC Champions Trophy and 2025 Asia Cup wins, and winning the 2024 T20 World Cup are some of the team’s main achievements under the leadership of the chief selector Ajit Agarkar. India is getting ready for another World Cup, which is in 2027 in South Africa.

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