Friday, March 21, 2025
Will RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener Be Called Off? The Reason Will Shock You!

However, just as the countdown begins, a major concern looms over the much-anticipated encounter—a severe weather warning that could lead to a complete washout.

Will RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener Be Called Off? The Reason Will Shock You!

Will RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener be Called Off? The Reason Will Shock You!


The stage is set for an electrifying start to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to face the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this high-voltage clash, and the excitement is further heightened by a grand opening ceremony featuring performances from Bollywood star Disha Patani and renowned singer Shreyas Ghosal.

However, just as the countdown begins, a major concern looms over the much-anticipated encounter—a severe weather warning that could lead to a complete washout.

Weather Alert Raises Serious Concerns

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for South Bengal, forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rain from Thursday through Sunday. On match day, March 22, Kolkata faces a 74% probability of rain, with an increased likelihood of showers rising to 90% in the evening. Additionally, cloud cover is expected to reach a staggering 97%, making conditions extremely challenging for a full-fledged contest.

With such unfavorable weather predictions, the possibility of even a truncated game remains uncertain. The fate of the tournament opener now hinges on how the conditions evolve over the next 24 hours. If the match gets abandoned, it will be a major disappointment for fans who were eagerly anticipating the start of the 18th IPL season.

Eden Gardens Already Facing Scheduling Woes

Even before the weather concerns surfaced, the Eden Gardens was dealing with another scheduling issue. KKR’s home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 is set to be relocated to Guwahati due to security concerns related to ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations in the city. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly confirmed the development, stating:

“We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I’m now hearing that it’s going to be shifted to Guwahati.”

Adding to the complexity, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that over 20,000 processions are planned across West Bengal for the festival, making it difficult for local authorities to provide adequate security for the match.

The contest between KKR and LSG was expected to draw massive crowds, given the strong local support for both franchises. With the uncertainty surrounding the season opener and a key home fixture already being shifted, the start of IPL 2025 is proving to be a logistical challenge for the organizers.

As cricket fans across the country keep their fingers crossed, all eyes will be on Kolkata’s skies to determine whether the IPL 2025 curtain-raiser will proceed as planned or fall victim to the weather gods.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates And Sachin Tendulkar Enjoy Vada Pav In Mumbai – A Viral Moment!

 

