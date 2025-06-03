Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed

This situation occurred in 2023 as well, when the final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings had to be pushed to the next day due to rain.

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed


After 18 seasons of waiting, either Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) will finally lift their first IPL trophy. But just as they prepare for a historic win, there is a potential complication.

Rain Could Interrupt the Big Finale

Weather forecasts suggest that rain might play spoilsport at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Showers are expected before, during, and after the scheduled match time.

While the venue has one of the best drainage systems in the country, some delays or mid-match interruptions cannot be ruled out.

A total washout seems unlikely. Still, given the unpredictable weather across the country in recent weeks, it cannot be dismissed entirely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What If Rain Stops Play?

The good news is that there is a reserve day set aside for the final. If the match cannot be completed on the original day, it will begin afresh on Wednesday, June 4.

This situation occurred in 2023 as well, when the final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings had to be pushed to the next day due to rain.

Rain also affected that reserve day, but CSK managed to win the shortened match through the DLS method.

How Does the Reserve Day Work?

A match only moves to the reserve day if each team does not get to bat for at least five overs in regular time.

Fans will be hoping the rain stays away. There is also some concern about the reserve day itself.

“There’s some rain predicted for Wednesday, too,” the report notes.

Who Wins If Both Days Are Washed Out?

If rain washes out both the final and the reserve day, the team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner.

In that case, PBKS will be crowned champions. They topped the points table, narrowly ahead of RCB.

RCB fans may find this result frustrating. Both teams had the same number of wins and points, but PBKS edged ahead on net run rate by just 0.07.

Despite defeating PBKS in the first Qualifier and reaching the final first, RCB would have to settle for second place if rain wipes out both days.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’

 

Filed under

ipl PBKS RCB

Prime Minister Donald Tus

Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister...
At least three people wer

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases
Central Banks Reduce Gold

Central Banks Reduce Gold Purchases In April Amid High Prices
newsx

Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed
Tata Harrier EV Launched

Tata Harrier EV Launched At A Shocking Price – Features And Specs Decoded
South Korea’s snap pres

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Poland to Hold Confidence Vote on June 11 Amid ‘New Political Reality’, Says Prime Minister...

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

Central Banks Reduce Gold Purchases In April Amid High Prices

Central Banks Reduce Gold Purchases In April Amid High Prices

Tata Harrier EV Launched At A Shocking Price – Features And Specs Decoded

Tata Harrier EV Launched At A Shocking Price – Features And Specs Decoded

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

Entertainment

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?