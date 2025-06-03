Will RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Have a Reserve Day? Answer Revealed

This situation occurred in 2023 as well, when the final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings had to be pushed to the next day due to rain.

After 18 seasons of waiting, either Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) will finally lift their first IPL trophy. But just as they prepare for a historic win, there is a potential complication.

Rain Could Interrupt the Big Finale

Weather forecasts suggest that rain might play spoilsport at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Showers are expected before, during, and after the scheduled match time.

While the venue has one of the best drainage systems in the country, some delays or mid-match interruptions cannot be ruled out.

A total washout seems unlikely. Still, given the unpredictable weather across the country in recent weeks, it cannot be dismissed entirely.

What If Rain Stops Play?

The good news is that there is a reserve day set aside for the final. If the match cannot be completed on the original day, it will begin afresh on Wednesday, June 4.

Rain also affected that reserve day, but CSK managed to win the shortened match through the DLS method.

How Does the Reserve Day Work?

A match only moves to the reserve day if each team does not get to bat for at least five overs in regular time.

Fans will be hoping the rain stays away. There is also some concern about the reserve day itself.

“There’s some rain predicted for Wednesday, too,” the report notes.

Who Wins If Both Days Are Washed Out?

If rain washes out both the final and the reserve day, the team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner.

In that case, PBKS will be crowned champions. They topped the points table, narrowly ahead of RCB.

RCB fans may find this result frustrating. Both teams had the same number of wins and points, but PBKS edged ahead on net run rate by just 0.07.

Despite defeating PBKS in the first Qualifier and reaching the final first, RCB would have to settle for second place if rain wipes out both days.

