LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

Sanju Samson To Follow Virat Kohli's Footsteps: Sanju Samson's place in India's T20I setup has come under fresh discussion after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar urged him to make Virat Kohli his fitness role model. Samson has been excluded from India's upcoming Zimbabwe series and has also played only the opening match of the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Samson was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup success in March but now finds himself out of the team.

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli's Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub
Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli's Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 19:32 IST

Sanju Samson To Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps: Sanju Samson’s place in India’s T20I setup has come under fresh discussion after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar urged him to make Virat Kohli his fitness role model. Samson has been excluded from India’s upcoming Zimbabwe series and has also played only the opening match of the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Samson was instrumental in India’s T20 World Cup success in March but now finds himself out of the team.

What Did Sanjay Manjrekar Say About Sanju Samson?

Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that fitness could be the only valid reason behind Samson’s exclusion. He said Samson must work towards being in peak physical condition and should look at Virat Kohli as a role model at this stage of his career.

You Might Be Interested In

Samson has struggled for consistency in recent matches and was left out of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe tour. He featured in the first T20I against England but was not picked in the second and third matches, with young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi preferred in the playing XI.

Gautam Gambhir Explains Sanju Samson Snub

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said Samson had been given clarity over the team’s decision, but added that the conversation between the player and the coach would remain private. Gambhir also stated that Samson has done phenomenal things for India and that there is no rule stopping him from making a comeback in the same series.

India’s Defeat Adds Pressure On Team Selection

The discussion around Samson’s exclusion intensified after India suffered a heavy 125-run defeat against England at Trent Bridge. India were bowled out for 76 while chasing 201, registering their second-lowest T20I total and their first defeat by more than 100 runs as world champions.

Can Sanju Samson Make A Comeback?

Samson still remains in contention, but the message from the team management appears clear: form, fitness and team combination will decide selection. With competition increasing for batting and wicketkeeping spots, Samson may need to improve his fitness levels and deliver consistently whenever he gets another opportunity.

Sanju Samson out of contention

As of July 8, 2026, Sanju Samson is not part of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe series and has not featured regularly in the ongoing England T20Is. Manjrekar’s advice to follow Kohli’s fitness standards has added another layer to the debate around Samson’s future in India’s T20I side.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub
Tags: sanju samson

RELATED News

MS Dhoni Mobbed by Fans Outside Trent Bridge on 45th Birthday as ‘Thala’ Arrives to Support India vs England | WATCH VIDEO

Sourav Ganguly’s First Reaction Goes Viral After Rajkummar Rao’s First Look in ‘Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story’ is Unveiled

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Why Did Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Cross His Arms To Make An ‘X’ Symbol During Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Match? Here’s Why

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Couple’s Rare Madagascar Ruby Rings Took 256 Hours To Craft

Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar headline supernatural thriller ‘God of Death to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here’s How To Download

Rohini Building Collapse: Four-Storey Structure Crashes, Several Feared Trapped

Maniesh Paul’s Mother Urmil Paul Passes Away At 77; Host’s Emotional Mother’s Day Post Resurfaces

Real Estate Veteran Vineet Nanda Bows Out of Corporate Role, Not the Industry

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub
Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub
Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub
Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

QUICK LINKS