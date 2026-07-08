Will Sanju Samson Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps? Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Honest Fitness Suggestion After Team India Snub

Sanju Samson To Follow Virat Kohli’s Footsteps: Sanju Samson’s place in India’s T20I setup has come under fresh discussion after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar urged him to make Virat Kohli his fitness role model. Samson has been excluded from India’s upcoming Zimbabwe series and has also played only the opening match of the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Samson was instrumental in India’s T20 World Cup success in March but now finds himself out of the team.

What Did Sanjay Manjrekar Say About Sanju Samson?

Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that fitness could be the only valid reason behind Samson’s exclusion. He said Samson must work towards being in peak physical condition and should look at Virat Kohli as a role model at this stage of his career.

Samson has struggled for consistency in recent matches and was left out of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe tour. He featured in the first T20I against England but was not picked in the second and third matches, with young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi preferred in the playing XI.

Gautam Gambhir Explains Sanju Samson Snub

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said Samson had been given clarity over the team’s decision, but added that the conversation between the player and the coach would remain private. Gambhir also stated that Samson has done phenomenal things for India and that there is no rule stopping him from making a comeback in the same series.

India’s Defeat Adds Pressure On Team Selection

The discussion around Samson’s exclusion intensified after India suffered a heavy 125-run defeat against England at Trent Bridge. India were bowled out for 76 while chasing 201, registering their second-lowest T20I total and their first defeat by more than 100 runs as world champions.

Can Sanju Samson Make A Comeback?

Samson still remains in contention, but the message from the team management appears clear: form, fitness and team combination will decide selection. With competition increasing for batting and wicketkeeping spots, Samson may need to improve his fitness levels and deliver consistently whenever he gets another opportunity.

Sanju Samson out of contention

As of July 8, 2026, Sanju Samson is not part of India’s squad for the Zimbabwe series and has not featured regularly in the ongoing England T20Is. Manjrekar’s advice to follow Kohli’s fitness standards has added another layer to the debate around Samson’s future in India’s T20I side.