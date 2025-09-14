Will Shubman Gill Play India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match After Injury Concerns?

The high-stakes match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 has only gotten more questionable to the fans, with vice-captain Shubman Gill having been injured in the hand during practice. The Group A game will be played on Sunday, September 14, at 8:00 PM IST, in the International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Injury Blow to Shubman Gill Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Showdown

Shubman Gill, who scored a consistent 20 not out in the match against the UAE, was observed to be in distress following one of his hands being hit by accident during the India practice. According to reports by the Times of India, the injury was evidently uncomfortable and the team physio had to rush and take care of him as soon as possible.

Following the incident, an Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, had a long talk with Gill. Abhishek Sharma, who frequently collaborates with Gill at the top, was also observed to help them and opened a water bottle when the medical staff was closely watching the situation.

Curiously enough, in a few minutes, Gill was on the nets again, and resolved to resume his preparation. His strength gave hope to the fans that he can be fit to play India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Nevertheless, the decision will remain to be based on his fitness test that will be conducted prior to the match.

Potential Replacement: Sanju Samson to Step Up?

Sanju Samson seems to be prepared to take the place of Shubman Gill in case he is not selected to play in India vs Pakistan. Samson is known to have explosive batting and wicketkeeping skills and this has seen him being the go-to guy in T20Is and particularly as an opener. Last year, he had scored three centuries in T20 Internation matches showcasing his skills in dealing with high-pressure matches.

Samson was also in the Indian list of players against the UAE but failed to have an opportunity to bat in pursuit of 58 runs. His addition would not only bring about stability to India but also give the country firepower in the first rank during the Asia Cup 2025 battle.

No Arshdeep Singh in Playing XI Against Pakistan?

In terms of wickets taken in T20 Internation, Arshdeep Singh still holds the top most position in India with 99 wickets in 63 matches. The left-arm pacer was not included in the playing XI despite his great record against the UAE. Rather, all-rounder Shivam Dube impressed with his two overs giving 3 wickets at only four runs.

Kuldeep Yadav too did a lot, he collected four wickets with an economy of seven runs in 2.1 overs. Such an impressive bowling performance would make the team management remain with the same XI to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 as they will believe in the balance and momentum they have created in the previous game.

India vs Pakistan matches are ever high voltage matches and with the T20 world cup just around the corner, the two teams are keen on establishing their dominance. It be it Shubman Gill that can recover in time or Sanju Samson take the stage, all eyes will be on the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this Sunday.

