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Home > Sports News > Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role

Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role

Smriti Mandhana on India Captaincy: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has revealed that leading the national team full-time remains one of her biggest ambitions, saying she would be ready to take up the responsibility if the opportunity arises in the future. The left-handed opener made the remarks after India's historic Test victory over England at Lord's, where Harmanpreet Kaur's side scripted their first-ever Women's Test win at the iconic venue.

Smriti Mandhana to Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur? Star India Batter Shares Insights On Dream Role
Smriti Mandhana to Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur? Star India Batter Shares Insights On Dream Role

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 18:35 IST

Smriti Mandhana on India Captaincy: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has revealed that leading the national team full-time remains one of her biggest ambitions, saying she would be ready to take up the responsibility if the opportunity arises in the future. The left-handed opener made the remarks after India’s historic Test victory over England at Lord’s, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s side scripted their first-ever Women’s Test win at the iconic venue.

With Harmanpreet Kaur continuing to captain India across formats, speculation has grown over who could eventually succeed her whenever a leadership transition takes place. Mandhana, who has previously captained India in Harmanpreet’s absence and currently serves as the team’s vice-captain, said every cricketer dreams of leading the country and admitted she would cherish such an opportunity.

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What Did Smriti Mandhana Say About India’s Captaincy?

Speaking after India’s memorable win at Lord’s, Mandhana said captaining India is a dream for any cricketer. While making it clear that Harmanpreet remains the current skipper, she added that she would gladly accept the responsibility if entrusted with the role in the future.

“Yes, of course. I am ready,” Mandhana said in an interview with The Times of India when asked about the prospect of captaining India in Harmanpreet’s absence.

“It was amazing to be part of the first-ever women’s Test at Lord’s and, more importantly, to win it. Contributing to a historic victory for India was special. As kids, we all dreamt of playing Test cricket, so to do it at Lord’s made it even more memorable,” Mandhana said.

The elegant opener also stressed that her current focus remains on contributing to the team’s success, regardless of whether she is leading the side or playing as a senior batter. Mandhana said every player has a role to perform, and her priority is to help India continue winning matches across all formats.

Smriti Mandhana’s Captaincy Experience

Mandhana is no stranger to leadership responsibilities. She has captained India on several occasions when Harmanpreet Kaur was unavailable and has also led franchise teams in domestic and overseas competitions. Her calm temperament, tactical awareness and vast international experience have made her one of the frontrunners whenever discussions over India’s future captaincy emerge.

India Continue Historic Rise in Women’s Cricket

India’s victory over England at Lord’s marked another landmark achievement for the women’s team. The historic triumph further strengthened Harmanpreet Kaur’s tenure as captain while highlighting the depth of leadership within the squad. With experienced players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and others forming the core of the team, India appears well placed for a smooth leadership transition whenever the time comes.

For now, Harmanpreet remains firmly in charge, but Mandhana’s latest comments have made it clear that she would embrace the opportunity to lead India if called upon in the future.

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Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role
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Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role
Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role
Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role
Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role

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