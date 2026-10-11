LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: All eyes will be on India's team selection as they face West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make an appearance in the series, having been left out of the playing XI for both the Lucknow and Ranchi matches. There had been speculation about whether the teenager would replace Sanju Samson at the top of the order after Samson managed just 11 runs in the series opener.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 12:47 IST

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: All eyes will be on India’s team selection as they face West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make an appearance in the series, having been left out of the playing XI for both the Lucknow and Ranchi matches. There had been speculation about whether the teenager would replace Sanju Samson at the top of the order after Samson managed just 11 runs in the series opener.

However, Samson responded with a spectacular 82 off 41 balls in the second T20I, helping India post 249/5. With the series level at 1-1, the team management may prefer to retain its successful batting combination. Here is a look at whether Sooryavanshi could feature and India’s predicted playing XI for the third T20I.

You Might Be Interested In

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to feature in India’s playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies, although the final decision will be confirmed at the toss. The teenager has been on the sidelines for the first two matches, and India’s recent batting performance makes a change at the top of the order less likely.

Samson silenced questions over his place with an explosive 82 off 41 deliveries in Ranchi, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls. His innings provided India with the momentum to register a formidable total of 249/5, strengthening his case to retain the opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma.

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management are likely to prioritise continuity as India look to take the lead. Sooryavanshi could still get an opportunity later in the series, but he may have to wait longer for his international appearance.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

West Indies Predicted XI: Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Tags: ind vs wi

RELATED News

Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Max Verstappen Starts With Pole Position | Kimi Antonelli at Fourth — Who Will Win?

IND vs NZ: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson Return As New Zealand Name Strong Squad for ODIs; Rachin Ravindra Named After Missing T20Is

WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

Ravi Shastri x Calvin Harris: Star Indian Cricketer Turned Commentator Collaborates With Top DJ

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court Orders No Illegal Detention Of Peaceful Protesters, Ensures Free Movement, Internet Access

WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

Caught On Camera: Woman Punched, Beaten In Public In Rampur, Blood Oozes From Nose As Bystanders Watch Instead Of Helping

‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai…’: What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s First Post After Bali Accident Says

Ravi Shastri x Calvin Harris: Star Indian Cricketer Turned Commentator Collaborates With Top DJ

Caught On CCTV: Driver Hits Man With Car, Gets Out And Hugs Him; Internet Reacts

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Where Does Messi Stand in Race to 1000 Goals After Inter Miami’s Star’s Brace?

CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

QUICK LINKS