Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: All eyes will be on India’s team selection as they face West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make an appearance in the series, having been left out of the playing XI for both the Lucknow and Ranchi matches. There had been speculation about whether the teenager would replace Sanju Samson at the top of the order after Samson managed just 11 runs in the series opener.

However, Samson responded with a spectacular 82 off 41 balls in the second T20I, helping India post 249/5. With the series level at 1-1, the team management may prefer to retain its successful batting combination. Here is a look at whether Sooryavanshi could feature and India’s predicted playing XI for the third T20I.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to feature in India’s playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies, although the final decision will be confirmed at the toss. The teenager has been on the sidelines for the first two matches, and India’s recent batting performance makes a change at the top of the order less likely.

Samson silenced questions over his place with an explosive 82 off 41 deliveries in Ranchi, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls. His innings provided India with the momentum to register a formidable total of 249/5, strengthening his case to retain the opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma.

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management are likely to prioritise continuity as India look to take the lead. Sooryavanshi could still get an opportunity later in the series, but he may have to wait longer for his international appearance.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

West Indies Predicted XI: Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.