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Home > Sports News > Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today?: India are expected to continue without teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their playing XI for the second T20I against the West Indies. With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma among the options at the top of the order, the youngster could have to wait for another opportunity. Here is a look at India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against the West Indies.

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here's India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here's India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 14:08 IST

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today?: India are expected to continue without teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their playing XI for the second T20I against the West Indies. The 15-year-old left-handed batter was part of India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games in Japan, where he became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the continental event.

Despite impressing with his aggressive batting during the tournament, Sooryavanshi has missed out on a starting spot as India look to settle on their preferred combination for the T20I series. With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma among the options at the top of the order, the youngster could have to wait for another opportunity. Here is a look at India’s predicted playing XI for the second T20I against the West Indies.

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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play the 2nd T20I Against West Indies?

Based on the reported team combination, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to feature in India’s playing XI for the second T20I against the West Indies. The team management appears to be prioritising its preferred balance, with Naman Dhir providing an additional all-round option. However, the final playing XI will be confirmed at the toss, and Sooryavanshi could still come into contention if India decide to make further changes.

India’s Playing XI Without Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India have made several changes to the combination that featured in the Asian Games final against Pakistan. Naman Dhir has replaced Sooryavanshi, while Arshdeep Singh comes into the side in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who is not part of the series. Mayank Yadav returns for Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav replaces Ravi Bishnoi.

India Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

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Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Tags: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play Today? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies | IND vs WI 2nd T20I
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