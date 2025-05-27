‘Will Treat Yuzvendra Chahal and Our Bus Driver The Same’: Shashank Singh’s Surprising Comment

Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Shreyas Iyer, who joined PBKS for ₹26.75 crore, was previously with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and had led them to the title just last season.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) booked their place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 with a solid seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday.

The second-place finish ensures they have two opportunities to reach the IPL final, giving them a strong edge heading into the playoffs.

First Playoffs in Over a Decade

This is the first time since 2014 that PBKS have made it to the playoffs. Batter Shashank Singh credited the leadership duo of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer for the turnaround.

Shreyas Iyer, who joined PBKS for ₹26.75 crore, was previously with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and had led them to the title just last season.

Ponting arrived at PBKS after finishing his stint as head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC), bringing with him a wealth of experience and a fresh approach.

Now, Shreyas has a shot at creating history by becoming the first captain to win consecutive IPL titles with two different teams.

A Culture of Respect

Speaking after the victory, Shashank emphasized the inclusive team culture that Ponting and Iyer have fostered within the squad.

“Day 1, Ricky Ponting and Shreyas both told us. Like, they will treat Yuzvendra Chahal, maybe the most senior player, and our bus driver the same. I mean, this is something and they have maintained this. They have shown the same respect to Yuzvendra Chahal and to our bus driver, which says a lot about the team,” Shashank said.

This attitude of equal respect, according to Shashank, has helped create a strong bond across all levels of the team.

Ponting’s Influence on Team Mindset

Shashank also spoke about the deeper changes that Ponting has brought to the side. It is not just about results, but the mentality and spirit within the group.

“He (Ponting) has changed the team culture. He has changed our mindset. He has changed our beliefs. So, all those things, the credit has to be to him. Because, obviously, he is the one who changed our perspective towards the game. Culture, what I said. Caring about each other. Respecting each other. I mean, it’s very easy to say all these things,” he said.

“Obviously, you need to do this, you need to do that. But again, building it is a different thing. So, he made sure that he built the culture within the dressing,” he added.

As PBKS head into the playoffs, it is not just their on-field performance that stands out. Their off-field values and unity could play a crucial role in their pursuit of a first-ever IPL title.

ALSO READ: BCCI's Patriotic Gesture: IPL 2025 Tribute To Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor Success

 

