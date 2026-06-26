Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His International Debut In India vs Ireland T20I Series? Batting Coach Provides Huge Update

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Indian team’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, talked about the possibility of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his international debut even before the first T20I against Ireland. He said that while he is very sure that Sooryvanshi will get chances with the team, they don’t want to treat other talented players unfairly just because they have the Rajasthan Royals (RR) superstar. The two-match Ireland series will start with the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at Belfast on Friday.

India vs Ireland: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut today?

The biggest talking point will be the debut of Sooryavanshi, which, if it happens, will make him the youngest Indian to play international cricket at the age of 15. Speaking about Vaibhav in the pre-match presser, Sitanshu said, “Vaibhav is here for the first time (in senior team environment). I have seen him in the U19. But I think he is an outstanding talent. We all know how he is playing in IPL.”

He said that, as per the BCCI system, the players who are a part of the U19, India A or ‘Emerging’ team squads are more or less aware of the Team India culture. “So, it is not that there is a lot of difference for him. But what we were saying is that he should enjoy. If he wants to ask or share something, he should do. Gautam was saying the same thing. You just feel like you are playing for your own team and just say whatever you feel. Rest, he is very good in terms of batting. His adjustment level and his intent are very good,” he added.

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak all praise for Sooryavanshi

Sitanshu noted that while Vaibhav played in the IPL, he faced a lot of high-quality bowlers, fast bowlers, including England pacer Jofra Archer, whom he could be facing during the England tour, but “nothing seemed to bother him.” “I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I do not think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also would not be right. Obviously, it depends on the team management on what we plan to do in this match, which is a different thing. But I think it is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player,” the batting coach added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Sri Lanka tri-series

In the recent tri-series in Sri Lanka, featuring SL A and Afghanistan A, Sooryavanshi made 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20, with a strike rate of almost 201, with the best score of 94, his solitary fifty coming in the final. He also smacked the fastest List A cricket fifty in 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026

Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes. The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

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