LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India home debut in the IND vs WI 1st T20I? The teenage batting sensation is in contention to open alongside Abhishek Sharma at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, after missing the Afghanistan series despite impressive T20I numbers.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could play his first international match at home if selected in the playing XI for India vs West Indies T20I. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could play his first international match at home if selected in the playing XI for India vs West Indies T20I. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 14:10 IST

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Despite having played eight international matches representing the Indian cricket team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to play a match at home. All this could change tonight as India host the West Indies for the first of the five T20Is at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The teenage batting sensation is in the squad for the five T20Is and will be eyeing to make his home debut after missing out on three games against Afghanistan in Delhi.

India vs West Indies: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Ekana Stadium?

The duo of Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer will have a huge decision to make as they decide the opening combination for tonight’s game. In the recently concluded Asian Games, India could play each of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final against Pakistan, with the pitches allowing one less bowler. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, against the West Indies, in India, the playing combination would need a change. This could mean that Ishan Kishan returns to number three. It would then result in a shootout between Sanju Samson and Sooryavanshi for the opening spot, along with Abhishek Sharma.

Sanju’s recent form has not helped his case; however, with him being a right-hander in a batting order that features multiple Southpaw batters gives him an edge. But Sooryavanshi’s ability to take the match away within the powerplay itself can’t be ignored for too long by Shreyas Iyer and co. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Stats

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played eight T20Is so far for the Indian national cricket team and has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of 186.36. The left-handed batter has two half-centuries to his name in T20Is. What makes Sooryavanshi stand out is his boundary-hitting ability. He hits a boundary in every 3.3 balls and a six on every 7.33 balls. 

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Also Read: Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI
Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West IndiesVaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

Asian Games 2026: Karnataka Government Announces Hike In Cash Rewards For Medal Winners

Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

Viral Video | ‘It Took Them 60 Years’: Middle-Class Son Fulfils Long-Awaited Parents’ Dream Of Flying, Their First Flight Leaves Internet Emotional

‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

QUICK LINKS