Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play His First International Match in India in IND vs WI 1st T20I? Check Predicted Playing XI

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Despite having played eight international matches representing the Indian cricket team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to play a match at home. All this could change tonight as India host the West Indies for the first of the five T20Is at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The teenage batting sensation is in the squad for the five T20Is and will be eyeing to make his home debut after missing out on three games against Afghanistan in Delhi.

India vs West Indies: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Ekana Stadium?

The duo of Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer will have a huge decision to make as they decide the opening combination for tonight’s game. In the recently concluded Asian Games, India could play each of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final against Pakistan, with the pitches allowing one less bowler.

However, against the West Indies, in India, the playing combination would need a change. This could mean that Ishan Kishan returns to number three. It would then result in a shootout between Sanju Samson and Sooryavanshi for the opening spot, along with Abhishek Sharma.

Sanju’s recent form has not helped his case; however, with him being a right-hander in a batting order that features multiple Southpaw batters gives him an edge. But Sooryavanshi’s ability to take the match away within the powerplay itself can’t be ignored for too long by Shreyas Iyer and co.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Stats

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played eight T20Is so far for the Indian national cricket team and has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of 186.36. The left-handed batter has two half-centuries to his name in T20Is. What makes Sooryavanshi stand out is his boundary-hitting ability. He hits a boundary in every 3.3 balls and a six on every 7.33 balls.

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Also Read: Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format