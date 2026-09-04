Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Clash Tonight? Here’s What We Know

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Clash Tonight? Real Madrid will face Real Betis in their fourth La Liga match of the 2026-27 season at La Cartuja in Seville on Friday (Sep 4). Jose Mourinho’s side have made a perfect start to the campaign with three wins from three matches and will look to maintain the pressure on leaders FC Barcelona. Vinicius Jr. is expected to retain his place in the starting XI, with the Brazilian set to operate on the left wing alongside Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Details

Match: Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Friday, September 4, 2026 Venue: La Cartuja, Seville

La Cartuja, Seville Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, September 5)

Will Vinicius Jr Play Against Real Betis Tonight?

Yes, Vinicius Jr. is expected to start for Real Madrid against Real Betis. The Brazilian forward has been included in the matchday squad and is predicted to retain his position on the left wing. Vinicius Jr. has already contributed one goal and two assists in Real Madrid’s opening three La Liga matches and will be an important part of Mourinho’s attacking setup.

Real Madrid Team News

Jose Mourinho is expected to make several changes to his starting XI for the difficult away fixture. Ibrahima Konate is tipped to replace Antonio Rudiger and partner Dean Huijsen in central defence, while Denzel Dumfries could start at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench. Marc Cucurella is expected to continue at left-back.

In midfield, Bernardo Silva is set to partner Fede Valverde in a double pivot behind Jude Bellingham, with Arda Guler expected to start on the right side of the attack. Vinicius Jr. should continue on the left, while Kylian Mbappe will lead the line after scoring four goals in the opening three league games.

Real Madrid Predicted Playing XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid’s Start to La Liga 2026-27

Real Madrid have won all three of their opening La Liga matches and currently have nine points. They have scored 10 goals and conceded only two, with Kylian Mbappe leading the team’s scoring charts with four goals. Vinicius Jr. has also made an impact with one goal and two assists.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

Real Madrid enter the contest as favourites after their perfect start to the season, while Real Betis have collected six points from their first three games. The visitors possess considerable attacking quality through Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, and Mourinho’s side could extend their winning run with another victory in Seville.