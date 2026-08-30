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Home > Sports News > Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga? Real Madrid will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season when they welcome Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 30. Kylian Mbappe's impressive hat-trick against Real Sociedad has strengthened Madrid's attacking momentum, while manager Jose Mourinho is expected to retain much of his winning combination. Here are all the latest updates on Vinicius Jr's availability, Real Madrid's possible lineup and where to watch the match in India.

Will Vincius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here's What We Know So Far
Will Vincius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here's What We Know So Far

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 14:39 IST

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga? Real Madrid will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season when they welcome Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 30. Kylian Mbappe’s impressive hat-trick against Real Sociedad has strengthened Madrid’s attacking momentum, while manager Jose Mourinho is expected to retain much of his winning combination. Here are all the latest updates on Vinicius Jr’s availability, Real Madrid’s possible lineup and where to watch the match in India.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Against Malaga?

Vinicius Jr is expected to start for Real Madrid against Malaga on Sunday. The Brazil international is included in the projected starting lineup alongside Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham in the attacking midfield and winger positions, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

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Real Madrid vs Malaga Match Details

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM ET

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga match in India.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Malaga on the FanCode App. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Real Madrid vs Malaga through ESPN Deportes, while streaming will be available on ESPN+. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 30.

Real Madrid vs Malaga Team News

Real Madrid have made an excellent start to their La Liga campaign and will be aiming for a third consecutive victory. Kylian Mbappe was the star of their 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in midweek, scoring a hat-trick, and is expected to lead the attack again against Malaga.

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to make major changes to a side that has started the season strongly. Marc Cucurella is expected to make his first start after coming on at half-time against Real Sociedad, while Yan Diomande continues to compete for a place in the attacking positions.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI vs Malaga

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe.

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Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far
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Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

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Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

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Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far
Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far
Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far
Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

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